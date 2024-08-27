Bake Your Salmon Under A Slab Of Cream Cheese And Thank Us Later

Salmon and cream cheese. It's a flavor combo you've learned to love in such yummies as lox and cream cheese or cream cheese stuffed sushi. However, you're doing yourself a disservice if you stop your salmon dinner experimentations at bagel toppings and stuffed seaweed rolls. Fresh salmon baked under a softened mound of cream cheese, flavored with some fish-friendly seasonings, is a dinner delight that works for so many reasons. It may even become the only salmon you'll ever want to eat.

Taste should be first and foremost why you try this seafood hack. Cream cheese has an acidic tanginess that complements fish in the same way that lemon does. Acids on salmon, like vinegar or lemon, firm up the fish's texture and augment its flavor profile.

And that's just with cream cheese. We haven't even begun to talk about the herbs and spices that you can mix in. Dill, black pepper, lemon, and garlic make for good starters. Or here's one better. Flavorful pesto, plus a bit of fresh-grated Parmesan, kicks the flavor up a notch. Pesto is particularly yummy here because basil is a key ingredient in pesto. And as it turns out, basil, as well as rosemary and thyme, count among the tastiest seasonings to add to a salmon fillet, so it's hard to go wrong with this mix.

