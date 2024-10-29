Classic, Buttery Eggs Benedict Recipe

We don't know for sure who invented eggs Benedict, since there are several theories surrounding its creation. The two main ones seem to involve a couple of New York restaurants in the 19th century, with some claiming the dish was dreamed up at Delmonico's and others arguing that it was first served at the Waldorf-Astoria. There's even a third theory that the real father of the dish was a banker, yachtsman, and amateur chef by the name of E.C. Benedict, which would explain the name.

Regardless of whoever is ultimately responsible, brunchers everywhere might raise a mimosa in thanks, since the dish has long been a favorite. Numerous variations exist, including Benedicts made with smoked salmon, crab meat, pulled pork, spinach, and artichokes, but recipe developer Milena Manolova likes to stick with the classics. Her eggs Benedict consists of toasty English muffins topped with salty thin-sliced ham and perfectly poached eggs and smothered in smooth, buttery hollandaise sauce.