How Pumpernickel Bread Gets Its Signature Color

Pumpernickel bread is easy to identify. If you're not a bread-head, then it can be difficult to tell the difference between white and brioche, for example, but pumpernickel is famously a deep brown color which you don't see in other breads. Why exactly is that?

There's a couple of different ways that pumpernickel bread turns brown: the traditional German way and the American way. The classic pumpernickel recipe involves slowly baking rye flour or rye berries at low temperatures for a long period of time, browning the bread as it cooks (something called the Maillard reaction). Originally, pumpernickel's long baking time is what cooked it to such a deep color.

That's not the case with the American version, which isn't cooked so long. Instead, lots of pumpernickel bread you might see today is artificially colored with molasses or cocoa powder. This roundabout way of giving pumpernickel its signature brown hue also has the side-effect of sweetening it. If you're in the United States, then the pumpernickel you're eating is very similar to regular rye bread.

