For many foodies, there's nothing better than chilling on the sofa with some snacks and watching celebrity chefs on the latest cooking shows demonstrate how to create fun dishes or battle it out in cooking competitions. But have you ever wondered what those chefs are snacking on when they're in the same position as you? When culinary stars crave a tasty treat or a quick bite, do they turn to their arsenal of top-notch ingredients and artfully prepare a gourmet creation, or do they go for something a little more pedestrian? The truth might surprise you.

As it turns out, even world-class chefs reach for comfort food when snack cravings hit. From humble chips to cheesy dips and childhood favorites, their go-to bites are often surprisingly approachable. A few choices might raise an eyebrow, like a certain chef's penchant for pickled herring before bed, but many of the snacks are pretty low-key, which is a good reminder that even the most brilliant culinary minds don't always crave caviar. Here's a look at 14 celebrity chefs' favorite snacks that they reach for when no one's asking them for a tasting menu.