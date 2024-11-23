The Fast-Food Gig Where Bobby Flay Built Epic Sundaes

Today, celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Bobby Flay is known for the likes of grilling tips to impress everyone at the barbecue along with his signature culinary destinations. But long before his first restaurant, New York City's Mesa Grill, he had a sweeter gig: building sundaes and doling out scoops at Baskin-Robbins.

He got started at the shop after dropping out high school, and he still remembers it fondly. "I was scooping ice cream at Basket Robbins around the corner for my house...in New York City, and I was like in heaven," he explained in a 2021 episode of "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" that focused on gelato.

In a Facebook post, Flay describes building epic-sounding sundaes like the Matterhorn, which was a monstrous concoction that featured eight scoops of ice cream, eight sauces, and "all the toppings." In it, he also suggested a version he makes at home, including ice cream from Ohio-based Graeter's ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, chopped-up Marcona almonds and Amarena cherries.