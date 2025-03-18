Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Midnight Snack Is A Simple Pleasure

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has some unusual and unique food opinions. From his dislike of oatmeal for breakfast to his favorite fast food burger, he has never shied away from sharing his personal tastes with the world. Naturally, his go-to midnight snack is another unusual but tasty choice.

Simple, salty, and easy to assemble, Zimmern's favorite late-night snack is grilled toast with butter and anchovies. Plenty of us might have buttered toast as a midnight snack, but likely noot many of us have thought to add anchovies to it. Of course, that's part of what makes Zimmern's decisions in the kitchen so special: His willingness to go about things a little differently than everyone else.

Some may balk at the idea of eating anchovies as part of any snack, but the idea isn't exactly outrageous. Anchovies can add a savory flavor to all kinds of meals. For example, anchovies bring just the right boost of umami to steaks. Next time you're craving a midnight snack, give Zimmern's personal favorite a try.