Bobby Flay's 4 Restaurants Explained

Though not always the case, many celebrity chefs have restaurants. Some, like Gordon Ramsay, own way more than you probably realize. Others, like Ina Garten, have stayed out of the industry entirely. Bobby Flay, perhaps best known for his spicy, Southwestern-inflected cuisine, sits somewhere in the middle.

Flay arguably became a household name through his decade as one of the Iron Chefs on the cooking competition show "Iron Chef America," alongside regular appearances on many other Food Network shows. Yet his first restaurant, New York City's Mesa Grill, predates that by a few years, having opened in 1991. After all, the Iron Chefs on that series tend to be established in the industry — for example, Cat Cora and Jose Garces — as compared to a show like "Top Chef," where contestants tend to open restaurants after their appearances.

However, Flay's TV stardom seems to have helped him build a restaurant empire, although with a firm focus on the United States; he's only opened one restaurant overseas, in the Bahamas. As of July 2024, he owns four restaurant brands: upscale standalone restaurants Amalfi and Brasserie B in Las Vegas, as well as two separate burger chains — Bobby's Burgers and the older Bobby's Burger Palace, which has been shrinking as the former grows. Here's the lowdown on all of them.

