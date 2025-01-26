Gordon Ramsay's Easy Twist For Upgraded Beans On Toast
Gordon Ramsey is no stranger to British grub. The chef, born in the United Kingdom, claims the traditional English breakfast as one of his favorite foods, and Ramsay's favorite lunch includes fish fingers and a chip butty. He has also perfected the classic beans-on-toast recipe and has added his own twist to make it a more rewarding meal. Baked beans rose in popularity in the 19th century when Heinz migrated overseas. While baked beans, made of navy beans and a tomato sauce, were first considered a luxury in the U.K., their affordable price matched the needs of the working class, who craved quick, easy-to-make meals.
However, the actual dish did not break out until 1927, when Heinz began to market the beans heavily with beans on toast as part of a full English breakfast. The next year, the bean company opened a factory in London to meet growing consumer demands. Since then, baked beans have become a staple in the British diet, along with beans on toast. The simple meal is often served as breakfast, although it can be enjoyed at all times of the day. It consists of a serving of baked beans — preferably Heinz, some say — on a piece of toasted bread. But, when making this dish, Ramsey prefers to swap the bread for a potato cake. In a 2020 video, the restaurateur makes a potato cake with leftover boiled potatoes, flour, and butter. He pan-fries the dough until lightly crisped and then tops one with a spoonful of homemade baked beans.
How to upgrade beans on toast
Gordon Ramsay's way of making beans on toast differs from the traditional route, but is guaranteed to be delicious given his trusted reputation in the food scene. After making his dish in the video, he proclaims, "Growing up with beans on toast as a treat, still to this day, after all those years, has not changed my love or attitude for beans, especially cooked like that."
Now, many believe that proper beans on toast can only be made with Heinz baked beans (or Heinz Beanz, as the company calls them). In fact, Heinz baked beans are such a hit in the United Kingdom that you can order personalized cans from the online store. However, Ramsay prefers to make his own. The chef starts with chopped pancetta and chopped chili for a hint of spice. He also adds garlic, onions, and light seasonings before finishing the recipe with beans, sugar, and pureed tomatoes.
Elements of Ramsay's recipe can be used to elevate a can of baked beans, if you don't have time to make them from scratch. You can add toasted pancetta or bacon, as well as fresh onion and garlic to the canned beans. In substitute of the homemade potato cake, try a store-bought hash brown round. Another way to upgrade beans on toast is to switch out the type of toast you use. Instead of generic white bread, try using artisan country bread or sourdough bread. The thicker the cut of bread, the less likely you are to end up with a soggy dish.