Gordon Ramsay's Easy Twist For Upgraded Beans On Toast

Gordon Ramsay's way of making beans on toast differs from the traditional route, but is guaranteed to be delicious given his trusted reputation in the food scene. After making his dish in the video, he proclaims, "Growing up with beans on toast as a treat, still to this day, after all those years, has not changed my love or attitude for beans, especially cooked like that."

Now, many believe that proper beans on toast can only be made with Heinz baked beans (or Heinz Beanz, as the company calls them). In fact, Heinz baked beans are such a hit in the United Kingdom that you can order personalized cans from the online store. However, Ramsay prefers to make his own. The chef starts with chopped pancetta and chopped chili for a hint of spice. He also adds garlic, onions, and light seasonings before finishing the recipe with beans, sugar, and pureed tomatoes.

Elements of Ramsay's recipe can be used to elevate a can of baked beans, if you don't have time to make them from scratch. You can add toasted pancetta or bacon, as well as fresh onion and garlic to the canned beans. In substitute of the homemade potato cake, try a store-bought hash brown round. Another way to upgrade beans on toast is to switch out the type of toast you use. Instead of generic white bread, try using artisan country bread or sourdough bread. The thicker the cut of bread, the less likely you are to end up with a soggy dish.