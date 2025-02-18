14 Mexican Torta Styles, Explained

When people think of Mexican street food, tacos are usually the first thing that comes to mind. But there's another staple that's just as beloved and deeply ingrained in Mexico's culinary culture: the torta. While tacos are wrapped in tortillas, tortas (aka sandwiches) are built on soft or crusty rolls and packed with combinations of meats, cheeses, and toppings that vary from region to region.

Tortas are one example of how international influences have contributed to Mexican cuisine. Their history dates back to the Spanish conquest, when foreign missionaries introduced wheat to make bread for Catholic communion wafers. After the French occupation in the 19th century, bread really took off and became a popular vessel for hearty fillings. Since then, tortas have evolved into uniquely Mexican creations.

My love affair with tortas began shortly after I moved to Mexico roughly four years ago. It started with a torta ahogada from a humble street stall in Guadalajara. One bite of the salty roll, tender pork, and spicy tomato sauce and I was hooked. From that point on, I realized just how creative and delicious tortas could be. From saucy torta ahogadas to crunchy guacamayas and super-stacked torta cubanas, these are 14 Mexican tortas that I believe everyone should try at least once.