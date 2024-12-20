3 New Cooking Shows To Watch In 2025
If you're one of the millions of people who love watching a combination of world-class food and high-stakes entertainment, 2024 was an embarrassment of riches. This year saw the release of a dozen binge-able new cooking shows across networks and streaming platforms, with premises ranging from low-key and intimate in "Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes" to elaborate and suspenseful in Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars." As the year comes to a close, we're left wondering what next year has in store and if it could possibly top 2024's new releases.
Whether you're looking for a foodie-approved show to stream on Netflix or something fun, reliable, and celebrity-centric on the Food Network, there are plenty of beloved, long-running shows with new seasons slated to premier in 2025. But, what about brand-new offerings? Though more will likely be announced throughout the year, we rounded up a list of our most anticipated new cooking shows of 2025 that are sure to make the new year sweet.
Pamela's Cooking with Love
Iconic actress, model, and celebrity philanthropist Pamela Anderson has had quite the career surge lately. In the last couple of years, she released a New York Times-bestselling memoir, was the subject of the acclaimed 2023 documentary "Pamela, a Love Story," and starred in the indie darling film "The Last Showgirl," for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe. She also released a plant-based cookbook in 2024 titled "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart." Now, the famous vegan activist will translate her love of cooking to the screen for her upcoming Flavour Network show, "Pamela's Cooking With Love."
Slated to premier some time in 2025 (exact release date TBD), the show is described as Anderson's personal culinary journey, following her as she invites renowned chefs to her Vancouver Island property to prepare plant-based meals, host dinner parties for friends and family, and impart new skills to Anderson and the audience. Some of the chefs who will appear include Andy Baraghani, Gregory Gourdet, and Nancy Silverton.
Judging by the trailer, the series will be filled with breathtaking scenery, innovative recipes made from fresh ingredients, and plenty of personality from Anderson. If you're a fan of Anderson's work or are just looking for a relaxing showcase of vegan culinary expertise, this is certainly one to watch.
Big Burger Battle
Also coming to Canada's Flavour Network is "Big Burger Battle," a reality competition show all about America's favorite meaty fast food: the hamburger. The beefy new series is hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Andrew Phung, best known for his role in the hit CBC show "Kim's Convenience." According to the network's website, the show will take a serialized format in which "seven burger-obsessed cooks and chefs" compete in challenges for $50,000 and the "Best in Burger" award.
Though burgers may seem straightforward, they can be a great canvas for gourmet chefs to put their own twist on a classic. Especially in recent decades, a number of distinct burger styles have exploded in popularity, from smash burgers to trendy Umami Burgers, so there are plenty of directions for the "Big Burger Battle" contestants to take with their entries. It remains to be seen whether the champion burger will be a humble nod to backyard barbecues or something closer to the world's most expensive, gold-leaf-wrapped burger, but we can't wait to find out.
Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles
If you like your culinary entertainment with a side of legendary rock and roll, we have just the show for you. Coming to VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service in early 2025, "Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles" will star Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale as he opens up his Los Angeles home to celebrity guests for "intimate cooking sessions, candid conversations, and, of course, music," according to a press release.
Though the British rocker is better known for his grungy guitar riffs than his prowess in the kitchen, he's looking forward to expanding his image. Rossdale says, "I've found that cooking for people creates intimate and special moments and is a great conduit for deeper, meaningful conversations. Nothing brings me greater joy than connecting with friends and family over a fantastic meal that I've created just for them." Guests will include recognizable faces from across pop culture, such as Serena Williams, Brooke Shields, and Sir Tom Jones. The show is the latest attempt from VIZIO to increase their culinary programming.