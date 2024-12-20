3 New Cooking Shows To Watch In 2025

Iconic actress, model, and celebrity philanthropist Pamela Anderson has had quite the career surge lately. In the last couple of years, she released a New York Times-bestselling memoir, was the subject of the acclaimed 2023 documentary "Pamela, a Love Story," and starred in the indie darling film "The Last Showgirl," for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe. She also released a plant-based cookbook in 2024 titled "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart." Now, the famous vegan activist will translate her love of cooking to the screen for her upcoming Flavour Network show, "Pamela's Cooking With Love."

Slated to premier some time in 2025 (exact release date TBD), the show is described as Anderson's personal culinary journey, following her as she invites renowned chefs to her Vancouver Island property to prepare plant-based meals, host dinner parties for friends and family, and impart new skills to Anderson and the audience. Some of the chefs who will appear include Andy Baraghani, Gregory Gourdet, and Nancy Silverton.

Judging by the trailer, the series will be filled with breathtaking scenery, innovative recipes made from fresh ingredients, and plenty of personality from Anderson. If you're a fan of Anderson's work or are just looking for a relaxing showcase of vegan culinary expertise, this is certainly one to watch.