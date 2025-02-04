The 5-Minute Pomegranate Peeling Method To Save You Time And Frustration

Say goodbye to stained fingers, countertops, and endless picking — this pomegranate peeling technique turns a typically arduous and messy task of preparing pomegranates to eat into a surprisingly quick and efficient process. Begin by carefully cutting around the crown at the top of the pomegranate and removing it. Next, make shallow, longitudinal cuts (from top to bottom) down the fruit's sides, taking care not to slice too deeply into the seeds.

Then, gently pull these sections apart to open up the pomegranate like a flower, removing any excess white membrane in the center. Flip the opened pomegranate face-down over your spread fingers over a large bowl, letting your palm act as a natural sieve. Firmly tap the bottom of the pomegranate using the back end of a large spoon or any similar utensil, allowing the seeds to fall cleanly through your fingers into the bowl, while the white pith stays behind.

Now you can enjoy these juicy, crimson gems in no time, and with minimal effort and cleanup. With these sweet, ruby-red morsels packed with vitamins and antioxidants, you have a healthy snack or a foundation for a refreshing beverage that strikes the ideal balance of sweet and tart.