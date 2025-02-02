The Scientific Concept That Helped Alton Brown Become A Better Cook

In Alton Brown's new culinary show, "The Last Bite," so named because he expects it will be his last tour, he plans to make extensive use of steam, which he calls "one of the greatest expressions of heat in the modern age." For his past shows, Brown and his team built large-scale devices to cook things in ways he called "bizarre." "This time we've made something that's about three times bigger than anything we've ever done," Brown said, noting that it will use steam to cook "a very popular American food that would not have existed were it not for the Industrial Revolution." He declined to give further details, but he provides some hints on his website.

Despite his love for heat, some of Brown's favorite foods and drinks – olives, caviar, and martinis — don't require any. As for the tour itself, it will coincide with the release of his latest book, "Food for Thought: Essays and Ruminations." Both the book and the tour will launch in February. Although exactly what he'll be doing onstage is somewhat of a mystery, it's probably a sure bet that the "Good Bites" host will share a list of his cooking tips you should know by heart. He probably knows he'll get a lot of, well, heat if he doesn't.