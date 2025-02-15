Martha Stewart's Hearty Daily Breakfast Routine

What someone eats for breakfast says a lot about their personality. Ina Garten likes microwaved oatmeal, a practical and reliable choice for fuel, while Bobby Flay likes to use prosciutto in place of bacon — a non-traditional choice for the refined breakfast plate. So, what about TV personality, author, and hosting queen, Martha Stewart?

The first thing Stewart consumes in the morning is green juice, often blended from vegetables that she grew herself. To the juice, she adds a package of collagen powder, which is thought to improve skin elasticity and joint health. She drinks coffee like the rest of us, but, of course, her cup of joe comes in the form of a frothy cappuccino, a delight made with the La San Marco espresso machine. As for her dairy of choice, Stewart reports sometimes drinking wheat germ in skim milk for breakfast, so we're going to assume she makes her cappuccino with cow's milk.

For more solid food, she'll go for a piece of whole wheat sourdough (preferably locally made) toast with avocado. Stewart doesn't say if she adds anything to her avocado toast, but her website's "how to" on avocado toast states that in addition to salt and pepper, a splash of acidity from lemon or lime juice or balsamic vinegar is a delicious way to balance the fat of the avocado. It's no surprise Martha keeps her breakfast super healthy. The businesswoman is 83 years old, still going strong with glowing skin. To top it off, she's currently the oldest Sports Illustrated model in history, having graced the magazine at age 81.