Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Instant Ramen

Eggs have found their way into most dishes, and ramen is no exception. They're a particularly easy ingredient to incorporate into your noodles since you can go about it in a variety of ways. It's as simple as making them sunny side up and laying them atop the noodles, or scrambling them with all the other contents of your bowl so you get a bite in every forkful.

Advertisement

But one of the most popular methods would be to make "ramen eggs." It's called ajitsuke tamago in Japanese, translating to "marinated eggs" — a pretty straightforward term used to describe soft-boiled eggs soaked in soy sauce and other ingredients like mirin, sugar, and more spices. These eggs are typically cut in half and laid face-up on the ramen, allowing the delightfully runny yolk to drip down and infuse the soup with a creamy, sweet, and salty flavor that pairs well with every type of ramen.

Not to mention, the look of the egg not only elevates your meal's taste, but its aesthetic too. A yellow-orange splash of color in your bowl makes it seem as if much more effort and time went into putting your food together, similar to one that might be served to you at a proper establishment. It's just another reason why jammy, soy marinated eggs are a must for the perfect ramen.

Advertisement