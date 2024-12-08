11 Of Alton Brown Favorite Foods
You can always count on Alton Brown to turn cooking into a science. The quirky, quick-witted television personality has experimented with a world of culinary techniques. With nearly 20 years of on-screen experience, he has passed on an immeasurable amount of knowledge through his television programs, such as "Good Eats," "Iron Chef America," and "Cutthroat Kitchen," as well as countless other entertaining programs.
In addition to his life behind the camera, Brown is a best-selling author of numerous books on food and cooking, displaying his knowledge and technique in the kitchen with the brainy, savvy attitude everyone has cherished over the years. Due to his many publications, he is constantly on press tours to promote his work. Nevertheless, he's been able to explore the most exciting food and cuisines nationwide. After years of exposing and discussing food, it's easy to narrow down some of the accomplished chef's best-loved eats and drinks.
Fried chicken
With roots in southern culture and cuisine, it is no surprise that Alton Brown favors a crispy plate of fried chicken. In an interview with Spoon University, Brown was asked what his favorite food is and he responded simply "fried chicken." Now fried chicken is a broad subject of conversation — the crunchy, mouthwatering dish comes in many different variations, from Korean-style fried chicken to schnitzel in Austria. Brown, however, tends to favor fried chicken southern-style. And not just any southern-style fried chicken — Brown prefers it his way.
In "Fry Hard II: The Chicken" season 4, episode 3 of his hit-show, "Good Eats", Brown explains everything in and around the kitchen from ingredients, tools, and techniques, as he showcases delicious recipes for the home chef and demonstrates his adaptation of the delectable dish. Brown recommends butchering a whole chicken by yourself. Yes, it may seem daunting, although it'll save you some money at the butcher and kickstart your culinary confidence.
Brown marinates the bird in buttermilk and season it with paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. If you're looking to switch it up, try marinating it in yogurt and then seasoning it with masala powder and cumin for tandoori-inspired fried chicken. When it comes to frying, it's better to fry in vegetable shortening than neutral oil because the shortening has a high smoke point and offers a crisper chicken. The result is a crackling, succulent fried chicken that'll surely make it to your list of favorite foods.
Martini
Everybody found themselves in the kitchen during quarantine — whether it was developing a sourdough starter or making the infamous feta pasta, we were all trying to find some sort of distraction in our home kitchens. For Alton Brown, quarantine was where he finely crafted a perfect martini recipe. Brown told Salon that it was his quarantine drink of choice (and what he would choose if he had to stick to a one-drink-per-week policy).
Brown's go-to recipe sticks to the classics, with preference for a traditional gin martini that includes dry vermouth, a dash of orange bitters, and a lemon peel for a garnish. (As a tip, Brown soaks his lemons in hot water to remove the food-grade wax residue.) Some people prefer to replace the gin with vodka, resulting in a smoother and alcohol-forward taste, whereas gin martinis tend to have more botanical notes of juniper or pine cone. Always be sure to invest in a high-quality gin or vodka for your martini, since it is the main flavor profile in the cocktail.
A good way to start a martini is by placing some glasses in the freezer a few hours before you're planning on making the cocktail — this will ensure the martini will stay wonderfully cold and crisp while you enjoy it. For maximum flavor, Brown recommends stirring in ice rather than shaking the mixture so you don't run the risk of diluting the cocktail. Either way, you'll certainly end up with a smooth, strong, and simple drink.
Olives
If you thought Alton Brown only liked the alcohol component of a martini, you're wrong. In 2019 on a Reddit AMA discussion, Brown stated that one food he could never get sick of eating are "olives on the bottom of a martini." Whether they're Castelvetrano, Manzanillas, or basic black olives, as long as they are soaking in a gin martini mixture, Brown is a happy camper.
Most martinis call for the meaty Spanish Queen or Manzanilla olives, which are large enough to easily fill with blue cheese, peppers, and sometimes anchovies. Although for snacking purposes, Castelvetrano olives are an excellent choice — biting into the succulent flesh will instantly transport your taste buds to their growing region of Valle del Belice in southwestern Sicily. Since the olives have a PDO status (Protected Designation of Origin), they can only be cultivated in the native area of Italy where they are found, ensuring consistent quality and production. These olives are known for their velvety, briny flavor — making them a perfect olive to enjoy for an appetizer, or, as Brown would, alongside a martini.
Caviar
Like most of us, every once in a while, Alton Brown says he likes to indulge in the finer things — and that includes caviar. In an interview with EatingWell, Brown stated that whenever he and his wife have a birthday or special occasion, they'll splurge and buy each other a tin of the finest caviar they can find. Traditionally, caviar is eaten on its own and served chilled, but the flavors truly come alive when they're enjoyed with habitual accompaniments such as crème fraîche, lemons, mini potatoes, and minced green onions.
You might be asking yourself: What is caviar and why is it so expensive? Caviar, it is essentially salt-cured fish eggs, commonly known as fish roe. It is a salty, slightly oily delicacy. Caviar in its truest form is harvested from wild sturgeon from the Caspian and the Black Sea, but nowadays, most fish roe is considered caviar. Common varieties include trout, carp, or salmon. The most prized and expensive roe include Ossestra, Beluga, and Sevruga. These treasures can only be harvested once in their lifetime, and after the eggs have been obtained, they undergo a meticulous cleaning process. However, harvesting caviar has been criticized in recent years due to the overfishing of sturgeon, causing the population to be on the brink of extinction. Of course, this has made the delicacy even more expensive and rare.
Kettle-style potato chips
Introducing yet another salty bite that pairs perfectly with his martinis and caviar, Alton Brown once divulged his love for a classic snack — kettle-style potato chips — on a Facebook post is which he said that the snack is one of his favorite comfort foods. The main difference between kettle-style and regular potato chips comes down to the cooking method. Kettle chips are cooked in smaller batches — often in copper pots — for a longer duration. Alternatively, regular potato chips are cooked continually at a stable temperature all at once. Kettle chips are thicker, giving them a satisfying crunch and density — attributed to their cooking method — as opposed to the traditionally thin and brittle potato chip.
Whenever Brown is in the mood to fry up some kettle chips for a salty snack he is unquestionably going to fry them in a Dutch oven. Thanks to the thick sides and heavy bottom, these pots are exceptionally good for regulating heat and operating at high temperatures. He also suggests placing the sliced potatoes individually in the oil while constantly stirring to prevent sticking. Rather than adding copious amounts of seasonings, Brown prefers to keep it simple by just adding a sprinkle of salt and a spray of white vinegar. If you're looking to ditch the normal potato chips, try giving its crunchier predecessor a try.
Asparagus
For anyone wanting to eat their way to a healthier lifestyle, adding more plants and nutrient-dense foods is the ticket. But one of the largest roadblocks to eating vegetables is efficiency, or lack of. The ease of cooking asparagus is one reason why the fibrous vegetable is on his list of Alton Brown's favorite foods. Brown told EatingWell in 2024 that he prefers to grill asparagus, then rub it with lemon juice and sprinkle on some salt for the perfect acidic, salty bite. He also avoids skinny stalks of asparagus as well — only the thick, beginning-of-season asparagus will suffice.
While asparagus is available year-round, the best time to enjoy the tender vegetable is early spring. It is one of the first springtime greens to arrive after the end of the cold winter months. Asparagus is a flowering, perennial plant species, producing spears for around 10 to 15 years once planted. Asparagus is high in antioxidants and a great source of vitamin A, vitamin K, potassium, and folate. It is also a great source of dietary fiber, which has a primary role in digestion. If you're looking to add more green vegetables to your diet, now's the time to test out Brown's cooking method for asparagus.
Pig
In an interview with The Washington Post Alton Brown enthusiastically named pig as one of his favorite foods. Brown adores cooking any dish that includes pig — or any sort of pork product for that matter — since it's a consistently reliable and versatile option. Thankfully, Brown is quite the expert on cooking pork; he has a multitude of "Good Eats" episodes featuring different ways to tackle the adaptable protein. Whether you're looking to cook baby-back ribs, pork tenderloin, or stuffed grilled pork chops, each episode contains helpful information and tips on how to handle specific pork cuts and recipes.
In Brown's Wellington recipe, he diverts from using the traditional beef tenderloin and switches it up for a pork tenderloin. Of course, he keeps it classic with the typical puff pastry crust and prosciutto wrap. However, he ditches the mushroom duxelles (finely chopped mushroom mixture) for dried apple rings, instilling a sweeter flavor to the salty pork products. Making his pork Wellington recipe will allow you to save yourself some serious cash. At the time this article was published, beef tenderloin cost around $26 per pound, whereas a pork tenderloin is around $7.48 per pound. Spend the extra cash you're saving just as Brown would: by buying some high-quality caviar.
Barbecue
Another favorite of the Southern-raised chef is a classic American-style barbecue. In an interview with Whisk Together, Alton Brown bluntly said that "BBQ is good" and reinforced his admiration for barbecue by mentioning — alongside pies & margaritas — the comforting dish as another one of his beloved foods. In step with his professed love for BBQ, Brown has also had an hour-long episode on "Good Eats" explaining the intricacies of barbecuing pork. In this special, Brown features two recipes: barbecue St. Louis pork ribs and barbecue pork butt. For the beginner barbecuer, these are relatively easy recipes to follow with only six steps and a few specialized pieces of hardware. Don't fuss about going to an expensive butcher to get these cuts of meat — typically you can find both pork butt and St. Louis-style ribs at most grocery stores across the nation. Furthermore, they can easily feed around 6-8 people, making them perfect for summer BBQs.
Brown does have a thought or two about what tools you should invest if you're seriously thinking about becoming a barbecuing master. During an interview with Food Republic, Brown said the best tools to invest in are a good set of spring-loaded tongs, heavy-duty aluminum foil, and a thermometer. When it comes to grilling or charcoal, he suggests gas for hot dogs and hamburgers and charcoal for fish and steak. Ultimately, both methods get the job done, but following these tips is the only way to achieve the crave-worthy BBQ you desire.
Scrambled eggs
After long tours around the country, Alton Brown has said he values uncomplicated, honest dishes over anything too fussy or fancy. Sometimes, even a famous chef just wants a humble plate of good old eggs. In an interview with Men's Journal, Brown stated that after a touring spree, his go-to meal is a classic plate of scrambled eggs. Call Brown a simple guy, but after lengthy days on the road, sometimes the best meal is easy to whip up and will satisfy your hunger swiftly.
Brown recommends using a heatproof rubber spatula when cooking scrambled eggs and says that folding the eggs quickly will create steam, ensuring a fluffy texture. Remember that the eggs are the main ingredient, so to maximize the flavor, make sure you are using fresh, high-quality eggs. When shopping for the best quality egg it's better to buy pasture-raised or organic eggs at your local grocery store or farmers market. The chickens in these environments have regulated requirements when it comes to farming practices being raised in pastures with fresh vegetation and unrestricted outdoor access. With these practices in place, it results in a bright yellow yolk with an overall healthier and more sustainable egg choice. The next time you're in the mood for an easy meal, take some advice from Brown and enjoy the velvety goodness of scrambled eggs.
Pie
From crusts to fillings, Alton Brown is an expert on everything about pie. In fact, he has aired two episodes of "Good Eats" that are strictly about the intricacies of pie making. In "I Pie" season 7, episode 15, Brown explains everything from where traditional pie originates from, to what fat and flour to use when making a crust. In the episode, he shows us his favorite cream pie recipe of all time: the lemon meringue pie. His lemon meringue pie recipe includes a buttery, flaky pie crust with a tart, acidic lemon filling that is quilted with a torched Swiss meringue topping. This tangy delight is the perfect accompaniment to your next dinner party, no matter the time of year. Now doesn't that sound delicious?
Besides your traditional pie making — Brown also dedicates a whole "Good Eats" episode to hand pies. In "The Pie in Every Pocket," season 9, episode 13, Brown in his typical witty, knowledge-based humor shows us the past, present, and future of hand pies. He features delicious recipes such as curried mango, chocolate, and even a beef stew filling. These hand pies are ideal for road trip treats and are great to stash away in the freezer. Try this foolproof recipe as an alternative if you are a little nervous about pie making.
Coffee
Brown is an extremely busy person with all of his obligations from press tours, television shows, and recipe development for cookbooks. Most days the acclaimed chef needs an energy boost, and that's where coffee comes into play. Alton Brown told Men's Journal that when his morning alarm wakes him up for the day ahead, coffee is the first thought on his mind. From purchasing, grinding, and brewing your beans, Brown is a complete expert on the caffeinated product.
When shopping for coffee beans Brown suggests buying coffee beans in smaller quantities ensuring the premium quality of the beans. Furthermore, he suggests always grinding the beans just before brewing to maximize the flavor and capitalize on the essential oils in the beans. For the brewing process be sure to use an accurate amount and temperature of water to prevent over-extraction or loss of flavor. To amplify your coffee game equipment Brown suggests three items: an electric kettle with a temperature gauge, a digital gram scale for accuracy, and a coffee bean grinder to guarantee a freshness. Yes, it may sound like a scientific experiment but that is what to expect from the witty, knowledgeable chef. With all of these tools and tips, you'll be enjoying a cup of joe just like Brown in no time.