11 Of Alton Brown Favorite Foods

With roots in southern culture and cuisine, it is no surprise that Alton Brown favors a crispy plate of fried chicken. In an interview with Spoon University, Brown was asked what his favorite food is and he responded simply "fried chicken." Now fried chicken is a broad subject of conversation — the crunchy, mouthwatering dish comes in many different variations, from Korean-style fried chicken to schnitzel in Austria. Brown, however, tends to favor fried chicken southern-style. And not just any southern-style fried chicken — Brown prefers it his way.

In "Fry Hard II: The Chicken" season 4, episode 3 of his hit-show, "Good Eats", Brown explains everything in and around the kitchen from ingredients, tools, and techniques, as he showcases delicious recipes for the home chef and demonstrates his adaptation of the delectable dish. Brown recommends butchering a whole chicken by yourself. Yes, it may seem daunting, although it'll save you some money at the butcher and kickstart your culinary confidence.

Brown marinates the bird in buttermilk and season it with paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. If you're looking to switch it up, try marinating it in yogurt and then seasoning it with masala powder and cumin for tandoori-inspired fried chicken. When it comes to frying, it's better to fry in vegetable shortening than neutral oil because the shortening has a high smoke point and offers a crisper chicken. The result is a crackling, succulent fried chicken that'll surely make it to your list of favorite foods.