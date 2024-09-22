Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Foods Are A Spectrum Of Iconic Dishes

If you've ever watched Gordon Ramsay's hit television shows like "Hell's Kitchen," "Masterchef," or "Kitchen Nightmares," you probably know that the celebrity chef is pretty picky when it comes to food. That's just one reason why he's such a wildly successful chef with multiple restaurants, cookbooks, and cooking shows under his belt. With that in mind, you might wonder which foods he actually enjoys eating. The truth is, Gordon Ramsay's favorite foods include a pretty diverse range of iconic dishes.

It might not surprise you that many of the dishes Ramsay loves are British classics. What may surprise you is that he also adores low-key comfort food dishes and cheap fast food from a particular American burger chain. In addition, there are several international dishes that the chef can't get enough of. Each of these dishes is iconic in its own right, so it's easy to see why the chef is such a fan. Based on interviews he's given and statements he's made over the years, these are some of Gordon Ramsay's all-time favorite dishes.