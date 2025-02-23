One Of Sunny Anderson's Favorite Go-To Snacks Is A Sweet And Nutrient-Rich Choice
`Culinary personality Sunny Anderson's relationship with food is an interesting and personal one. Diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease associated with painful ulcers, Anderson has nevertheless made a name for herself as someone who enjoys food — both classic comfort food and unfamiliar flavors. While ulcerative colitis flare-ups are not caused by diet, people with this condition typically do need to be mindful of what they eat in the middle of one, sticking with low-fiber, low-fat foods.
Anderson's favorite snack, bananas, is a generally approved food for UC flare-ups. However, that's not necessarily her primary reason for preferring this nutritious fruit. In an interview with EatingWell, Anderson said, "I like a banana because it's filling, it's nutritious, plus it keeps your mouth moist, if you will." This final benefit is particularly helpful if you're a talk show host!
Bananas are primarily known for being rich in potassium, but they also contain vitamins C and B6, in addition to other nutrients. As potassium supports nerve health (among other things), some people may turn to bananas when they're feeling stressed. On the other hand, the natural sugar and nutrients found in bananas can give you an energy boost that helps carry you through the day — or at least the next few hours.
Sunny Anderson values bananas' versatility
With so many benefits, it's a good thing that bananas are sweet and tasty, too. And there are plenty of ways to incorporate them into your diet.
Sunny Anderson often carries whole bananas for an easy, on-the-go snack, but some of her original recipes make use of bananas, such as her easy banana brulee fool (basically a layered banana pudding) and her secret banana walnut bread (the secret is out — and it's Worcestershire sauce!). Just make sure your bananas are nice and ripe when making banana bread, as that improves the flavor.
For breakfast, Anderson is a fan of smoothies — and this is another great opportunity to blend a banana into your diet. Using frozen bananas allows you to pack your smoothies with maximum flavor without needing to water everything down with ice; don't forget to slice them before freezing so they won't over-tax your blender.
If you're sold on eating more bananas but concerned about their limited shelf life, Anderson has plenty of tips. In a post on Instagram, she recommends separating bananas that you won't be eating immediately. Keeping individual bananas at least two feet away from their yellow counterparts can slow ripening, as it hinders the progress of ethelyne, a gas that contributes to ripening. Wrapping the banana stems in plastic wrap or tape (whether bunched or separated) can accomplish this as well. The most surefire method, however, is to do both: separate, then wrap. Anderson doesn't play about her bananas and neither should you.