One Of Sunny Anderson's Favorite Go-To Snacks Is A Sweet And Nutrient-Rich Choice

`Culinary personality Sunny Anderson's relationship with food is an interesting and personal one. Diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease associated with painful ulcers, Anderson has nevertheless made a name for herself as someone who enjoys food — both classic comfort food and unfamiliar flavors. While ulcerative colitis flare-ups are not caused by diet, people with this condition typically do need to be mindful of what they eat in the middle of one, sticking with low-fiber, low-fat foods.

Anderson's favorite snack, bananas, is a generally approved food for UC flare-ups. However, that's not necessarily her primary reason for preferring this nutritious fruit. In an interview with EatingWell, Anderson said, "I like a banana because it's filling, it's nutritious, plus it keeps your mouth moist, if you will." This final benefit is particularly helpful if you're a talk show host!

Bananas are primarily known for being rich in potassium, but they also contain vitamins C and B6, in addition to other nutrients. As potassium supports nerve health (among other things), some people may turn to bananas when they're feeling stressed. On the other hand, the natural sugar and nutrients found in bananas can give you an energy boost that helps carry you through the day — or at least the next few hours.