14 Unexpected Ingredients To Switch Up Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Raid the fridge or raid the pantry — there's ingredient inspiration right at home to update your basic chocolate chip cookie recipe. When you get an appetite for a sweet treat that's as unique as it is irresistible, there are several distinctive ingredients you can include to make cookies you want to eat down to the very last crumb. Accessible finds like crunchy snacks, spices, tea, and even cheese can seamlessly make their way into your cookie dough recipe. Here is your chance to experiment and play using common food items that are likely just steps away in your kitchen.

With my experience as a pastry cook, cheesemonger, baker, and recipe developer, I have often acted on my relentless curiosity to play with unexpected ingredients in tried-and-true recipes like cookies. Over the years, I have crafted both delicious hits and severe misses, and have learned enough to offer my suggestions that have been the most successful according to my friends, family members, coworkers, and customers, all of whom have eaten one too many of my experiments — both good and bad. Let this be motivation to find the hidden gems you'll be excited to use to update your own cookie recipes. Let's dive in!