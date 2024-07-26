You Probably Wouldn't Guess What The Malt In Your Milkshake Is

As drinkable frozen treats go, there's nothing quite as decadent as a malt, with its combination of ice cream, milk, flavored syrup, and malted milk powder. While it might not seem like much, there's a surprising backstory to that last key ingredient, which began as a nutritional supplement more than 150 years ago before finding its way into quaffable desserts and those crunchy malted milk balls enjoyed by moviegoers and trick-or-treaters. And yes, it's also related to the malt used in beer and Scotch whisky production after going through additional steps to create those libations.

Malted milk powder is made from sprouted barley that has been heated before being processed. It's then added to wheat flour, dried milk, and sometimes other ingredients like sugars and preservatives. It has a rich, sweet, slightly toasted flavor. We have two British-born brothers to thank for malted milk powder and a Chicago soda jerk for realizing it made a delicious addition to milkshakes, thus inventing a new dessert.