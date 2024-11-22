Level Up Your Cinnamon Rolls With One Popular Cereal
Have you ever walked into the kitchen while homemade cinnamon rolls were baking? It's a heavenly smell that exudes cozy weekend vibes. There isn't much to making cinnamon rolls: They're just a basic dough recipe usually filled with brown sugar and butter and rolled into those perfect little buns. Of course, the fluffy frosting adds an element of sweetness, but beyond that, there aren't many varying textures in this dish. If you're looking for an element of crunch, try adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal to the filling next time you make these.
Crunchy cereal will give just a little something extra to these tasty rolls. The cereal will soften a bit as the rolls cook, but the sweetness from the cereal will also enhance the overall flavor of the snack. Beyond the homemade kind, packaged cinnamon rolls are an easy alternative because they require no rolling or filling, but we have a simple trick to enhance those with the crunchy cereal, too.
How to add Cinnamon Toast Crunch to your cinnamon rolls
When you make that buttery, brown sugar filling, take things up a notch with the crumbled cinnamon cereal. The concept, originally from The Salty Cooker, calls for crushing the cereal into a spread-like form. This makes it easier to combine with the brown sugar and butter and ultimately helps it integrate well into the rolls.
If you're making cinnamon rolls from scratch, then the filling trick is perfect. But if you're anything like us and sometimes reach for the canned version of rolls for ease, then you don't have to forego this idea. Since you can't add the Cinnamon Toast Crunch into the rolls, just add them as a topping. Crush up the cereal, almost as if to create a crumb texture. Once the rolls are baked and still a little warm, add the frosting, then dip the top of each cinnamon roll into the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crumbs. The best part of this version is that the crumbs stay nice and crunchy, adding the perfect balance of textures to this easy dish.