Level Up Your Cinnamon Rolls With One Popular Cereal

Have you ever walked into the kitchen while homemade cinnamon rolls were baking? It's a heavenly smell that exudes cozy weekend vibes. There isn't much to making cinnamon rolls: They're just a basic dough recipe usually filled with brown sugar and butter and rolled into those perfect little buns. Of course, the fluffy frosting adds an element of sweetness, but beyond that, there aren't many varying textures in this dish. If you're looking for an element of crunch, try adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal to the filling next time you make these.

Crunchy cereal will give just a little something extra to these tasty rolls. The cereal will soften a bit as the rolls cook, but the sweetness from the cereal will also enhance the overall flavor of the snack. Beyond the homemade kind, packaged cinnamon rolls are an easy alternative because they require no rolling or filling, but we have a simple trick to enhance those with the crunchy cereal, too.