Peanut Butter Myths You Can Stop Believing

Peanut butter is so commonplace that we tend to take it for granted. Most of us have a jar of the stuff somewhere in our kitchens, and unless someone in your household has a peanut allergy, it's likely among the first things we reach for when we need a quick but filling breakfast or snack. And for many of us, peanut butter plays a big role in our childhood memories: What school kid didn't open a brown bag lunch and found a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or celery sticks filled with its sticky goodness?

Advertisement

But because peanut butter is so familiar, we think we know everything about it. However, truth can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the urban legend that you can use peanut butter to remove chewing gum from your hair. Well, it turns out it's actually true (although you'll still want a good shampoo after you get the gum out). And the story that you can turn peanut butter into real diamonds? That's true too (though it's neither an efficient nor cost-effective way to procure jewelry). Back in your kitchen, however, you're probably not making the most of your peanut butter because of commonly held, but mistaken, assumptions about it. We're debunking some common myths about peanut butter with a little help from Markita Lewis, a registered dietitian and marketing and communications manager for the National Peanut Board.

Advertisement