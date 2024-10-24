10 Salts Experts Recommend Having In The Kitchen

Salt may seem like a simple ingredient, but it plays a vital role in the kitchen. Whether you're seasoning during cooking or adding the perfect finishing touch, different salts have various characteristics that impact the flavor and texture of your food. Chef Lior Lev Sercarz, author of "Mastering Spice," explains, "The difference between salts used for cooking versus those used for seasoning is more about the texture you add during and after the cooking process. The main difference is the grain and crystal of the salt."

This distinction matters because the size and shape of salt crystals affect how quickly they dissolve and how they interact with food. Finer salts, like table salt or fine sea salt, dissolve quickly as they cook, ensuring an even distribution of flavor. Coarser salts, like kosher salt, dissolve at a slower, more even pace, giving you better control over seasoning. For finishing, salts with larger crystals provide texture and a burst of flavor, sitting on the surface of the food to add a pleasant crunch and hit of saltiness.

To help you choose the best salts for your kitchen, we've consulted a few culinary experts who know a lot about salt to share their expertise on the matter. Their recommendations include all-purpose salts and specialty varieties that can enhance your meals in unexpected ways. Let's dive into their advice about 10 salts to keep on hand for seasoning and finishing your home-cooked meals.