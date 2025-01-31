16 Common Baking Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Cookies

The American love of cookies is storied, but it is hardly unique. Cookies are found across the world, from the French madeleine to the Arabic filled cookie, maamoul, and butter cookies in Japan. They are a food of truly international flavor and expansiveness. The number of colloquial phrases involving cookies is further testament to their cultural relevance: "That's the way the cookie crumbles;" "She's a smart cookie;" or, my favorite, "C is for cookie, that's good enough for me" ... one of Cookie Monster's better bits.

There's a downside, though. While cookies are a fan favorite in most any house, they can be surprisingly hard to get right given the simplicity of their ingredients. "Cookie baking definitely has its quirks," confirms Pinch and Swirl recipe developer Marissa Stevens, "but I've found that with just a little attention to detail, you can avoid the most common pitfalls and get consistently great results."

So what are those pitfalls? Often, they have to do with ingredients; other times, it has to do with the ways those ingredients interact both with one another and the heat of the oven. "I find the chemistry of cookies fascinating," says author Jessie-Sierra Ross of Straight to the Hips, Baby. "All of these simple ingredients come together to make something really special." If you get those factors right — chemistry, ingredients — then you too can make something special in your own kitchen. Accordingly, here are 16 mistakes to stop making today.