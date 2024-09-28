19 Uncommon Spices You Should Start Cooking With

Many home chefs are frustrated when they can't get a recipe to taste like it did on that amazing international adventure or at their favorite ethnic food restaurant downtown. Too many dishes have subtle flavors that simply don't add up to the untrained palate, and the results at home are flat and disappointing.

Luckily, there is an easy fix: start using the right seasonings. If you look online for traditional recipes, you'll notice they often contain uncommon spices, at least from an American point of view. However, those spices are the difference between legit cuisine and a halfhearted knockoff.

Each of the following spices adds distinct flavor, enhances heat, or otherwise levels up the dishes they go in. Because they don't have simple substitutes, cooks who don't keep them on hand often end up just skipping them altogether, and that's a mistake. They last a long time (you only have to replace spices every two to four years), so the cost is bearable if you spread it out, and your dinner guests will thank you.

