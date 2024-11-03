Your Microwave Might Be The Secret To Perfectly Roasted Nuts

Toasted nuts are the secret ingredient that transforms a good dessert into a masterpiece. Irresistibly crunchy and with just the right touch of salt, they can elevate a classic carrot cake or a homemade chocolate bar to a whole new level.

Toasting may seem like a simple task. Just pop your choice of nuts in the oven, or drop them into a dry skillet and shake them a couple of times before they turn golden brown. But, life is rarely that simple, and achieving the perfect color on your beloved walnuts, hazelnuts, or almonds can be far trickier than you might expect with traditional roasting methods.

Oven-toasting usually lasts too long, as it typically takes around 15 minutes for the oven to preheat, followed by another eight to 12 minutes for the nuts to turn golden brown. Then, you'll also need to set aside some extra time for the pan to cool down. While skillet-toasting is quicker, it requires constant stirring. And a single glance away from the skillet could potentially result in your nuts becoming charred and bitter.

Luckily, there is a much better way to cut down on time and achieve even cooking — the microwave! This alternative technique allows you to heat the nuts quickly and evenly from every angle in just three minutes, which ensures they're flawlessly roasted.