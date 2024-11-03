Your Microwave Might Be The Secret To Perfectly Roasted Nuts
Toasted nuts are the secret ingredient that transforms a good dessert into a masterpiece. Irresistibly crunchy and with just the right touch of salt, they can elevate a classic carrot cake or a homemade chocolate bar to a whole new level.
Toasting may seem like a simple task. Just pop your choice of nuts in the oven, or drop them into a dry skillet and shake them a couple of times before they turn golden brown. But, life is rarely that simple, and achieving the perfect color on your beloved walnuts, hazelnuts, or almonds can be far trickier than you might expect with traditional roasting methods.
Oven-toasting usually lasts too long, as it typically takes around 15 minutes for the oven to preheat, followed by another eight to 12 minutes for the nuts to turn golden brown. Then, you'll also need to set aside some extra time for the pan to cool down. While skillet-toasting is quicker, it requires constant stirring. And a single glance away from the skillet could potentially result in your nuts becoming charred and bitter.
Luckily, there is a much better way to cut down on time and achieve even cooking — the microwave! This alternative technique allows you to heat the nuts quickly and evenly from every angle in just three minutes, which ensures they're flawlessly roasted.
How to toast nuts in the microwave
To try the method, simply use a microwave-safe glass or ceramic plate and spread your chosen nuts evenly across the surface. As long as they're arranged in a single layer, it is irrelevant how many you toast at once. For optimal results, it might be a good idea to coat them in a small amount of oil (not more than a ¼ teaspoon) before placing them in the microwave. This hack helps the nuts brown on the outside, allowing for a more even toast.
Now that the prep work is done, the nuts are ready to go in the microwave. Set the timer for three minutes at maximum power, and keep a close eye on the nuts. Make sure to pause the microwave every minute and give them a good stir to ensure they toast evenly. By the end of the first two minutes, you'll see the nuts starting to toast slightly, filling your kitchen with a mouthwatering nutty aroma. While they might not achieve the same deep brown color as oven-toasted nuts, the best way to check if they're ready is to crack one open. If it's lightly brown and beautifully crisp, then your job is done!