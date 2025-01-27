Making Your Own Coffee Liqueur Is Way Easier Than You Think

The espresso martini is having a moment. It seems as if every bar or home mixologist has a version, whether it's a classic or variation (like a Winter Woods espresso martini). It's also the perfect cocktail to make with Guinness draught, and even Alton Brown has his own take on the espresso martini which comes with a unique twist.

But at the core of your martini is an ingredient that is also quite delicious all on its own — coffee liqueur. And believe it or not, you can make this stuff at home pretty simply — if you've brewed coffee and boiled water, you can probably pull this off no problem. All you have to do is start by bringing sugar and water to a boil and then reducing it down to a simple syrup by simmering. Once you've got this sweet stuff prepared, it's time to introduce a coffee element.

Some recipes call for instant coffee, while others recommend brewed. If you intend to use the former, be sure to add it as soon as you remove the simple syrup from the heat so that it dissolves properly. You'll also typically need less instant coffee by volume than brewed, although you can adjust the amount of coffee to your taste and needs as you experiment (which gives you a point of personalization for your liqueur). Once your coffee component is in the mix, simply add the alcohol — along with any flavors that speak to you.