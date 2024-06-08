10 Delicious Ways To Use Irish Cream Liqueur

Creamy, luscious, and boozy, Irish cream is a whiskey lover's dream. The liqueur is classically used to spike coffee but has so many applications beyond that, from cocktails to cakes. Given the name, you'd understandably think the drink came about in Ireland, but that's incorrect. Irish cream liqueur was invented in the early 1970s by a team of professionals from South Africa and London. They were hired by the head of innovation and development for a company called International Distillers & Vintners in an attempt to create a drink that would become a hit export for Ireland. Thus, they invented a name that would sound Irish, choosing the name Baileys at random from a restaurant in SoHo, London.

They nailed their goal: Baileys is exported to over 180 countries worldwide and is a household name globally. Though Baileys is the most well-known, there are many brands of Irish cream liqueur, all of which contain some combination of Irish whiskey, cream, and flavoring (often chocolate). Irish cream is often added to white Russian cocktails or mixed into hot beverages like coffee, but it has so much potential beyond beverages.