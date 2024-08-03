11 Non-Sugary Breakfast Cereals To Try Tomorrow Morning

Sometimes containing up to a hefty 21 grams of sugar per serving, several of today's cereals are so sweet they're better off being labeled as desserts. But those are the crowd favorites many people have grown up with, making them accustomed to their candied taste and whimsical shapes and colors. Fortunately, there are alternatives out there that can strike the same chord of nostalgia while offering a more balanced start to the day. A quick trip to your local grocery store, such as Walmart or Target, can present you with a solid lineup of cereal options with a lower sugar content.

From fruit and veggie blends to chocolate, protein-centered products, cereal can still taste fun while satisfying your hunger and dietary needs. They can contain a whole lot more of the good stuff while cutting down on unnecessary amounts of sweetener. So consider adding a bowl of these non-sugary cereals to your rotation of breakfast burritos and basic buttermilk pancakes, and let's hope we never find these nutrition-packed hidden gems on a list of discontinued cereals in the future.