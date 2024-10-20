Freeze-Dried Vs Dehydrated Fruit: Is There A Difference?

It's not exactly breaking news that it's important to get your daily serving of fruits, but the specific benefits of doing so may be more impressive than you thought. Fruit is light in calories and heavy in nutrients, including potassium, fiber, and vitamin C. Furthermore, fruit is part of a balanced diet, which can prevent heart disease and even some cancers.

Due to rising prices and limited availability, it can be hard for the average person to meet their daily fruit quota using only fresh fruit. But thanks to the magic of food science, fruit is available in a number of different forms. For example, it can be either freeze-dried or dehydrated. Like delicious canned fruits, both of these methods extend shelf life while retaining nutrients. However, they also have a few differences.

There is a lot of variation between the flavor and texture of freeze-dried and dehydrated fruit. In general, freeze-dried fruit is light and crisp, while dehydrated fruit is dense and chewy. Additionally, freeze-drying preserves nutrients better, whereas dehydration slightly alters the flavor and nutrient composition of the fruit. Read on for the ins and outs of the two processes and what to expect.