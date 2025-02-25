12 Seasoning Mistakes Everyone Makes

We all want bold, flavorful, crave-worthy meals — but let's be real, some seasoning habits might be holding us back. Maybe you rush through cooking after a long day, throwing in a dash of salt and calling it done. Or maybe you've been using the same spice blend since college, convinced it's the secret to everything. But with a few simple tweaks, you can take your cooking from bland to brilliant.

I like to think of myself as an expert in making (and fixing) these mistakes. As a food writer and cookbook author, my job is about tweaking, testing, and learning how small changes — like seasoning as you go or using fresher spices — can completely transform a dish. I'm not a trained chef, but after 15 years of trial and error, I've learned how to take my cooking from average to cookbook-worthy. And seasoning is a step that can truly make or break a dish.

Seasoning isn't just salt or spices, but the entire range of flavor enhancers that make food shine — herbs, spices, acids, fats, and knowing when to add them. There is a difference between spices and seasonings. Spices are the dried seeds, barks, roots, and berries that bring concentrated flavor. Think cumin, cinnamon, turmeric. Seasonings include salt, sugar, citrus, vinegar, and spice blends. So while black pepper is a spice, a lemon-pepper mix is a seasoning. The good news? Most seasoning mistakes are easy to fix. Let's break down the 12 most common seasoning mistakes.