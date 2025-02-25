12 Seasoning Mistakes Everyone Makes
We all want bold, flavorful, crave-worthy meals — but let's be real, some seasoning habits might be holding us back. Maybe you rush through cooking after a long day, throwing in a dash of salt and calling it done. Or maybe you've been using the same spice blend since college, convinced it's the secret to everything. But with a few simple tweaks, you can take your cooking from bland to brilliant.
I like to think of myself as an expert in making (and fixing) these mistakes. As a food writer and cookbook author, my job is about tweaking, testing, and learning how small changes — like seasoning as you go or using fresher spices — can completely transform a dish. I'm not a trained chef, but after 15 years of trial and error, I've learned how to take my cooking from average to cookbook-worthy. And seasoning is a step that can truly make or break a dish.
Seasoning isn't just salt or spices, but the entire range of flavor enhancers that make food shine — herbs, spices, acids, fats, and knowing when to add them. There is a difference between spices and seasonings. Spices are the dried seeds, barks, roots, and berries that bring concentrated flavor. Think cumin, cinnamon, turmeric. Seasonings include salt, sugar, citrus, vinegar, and spice blends. So while black pepper is a spice, a lemon-pepper mix is a seasoning. The good news? Most seasoning mistakes are easy to fix. Let's break down the 12 most common seasoning mistakes.
1. Underseasoning
Not using enough salt or spices leads to flat, bland, and unbalanced food. Whether it's fear of overseasoning, not tasting as you go, or simply not knowing better, this is one of the biggest mistakes home cooks make. I get it — no one wants to ruin a dish by adding more than necessary. But if you hold back too much, you're missing out on depth and complexity.
Restaurants season food more boldly, and that's no accident. Salt enhances natural flavors, while spices and acids add layers of interest. That's why a simple restaurant-made bowl of black beans or roasted vegetables often tastes more vibrant than the homemade version. The key is understanding that seasoning isn't just a final step — it's something you build in layers as you cook.
So how do you fix underseasoning? First, taste as you go. Adding salt and spices incrementally helps you gauge when a dish has hit the right balance. And if you're ever unsure, err on the side of slightly underseasoned — because you can always add more, but you can't take it away. And one final note: Start with high-quality ingredients. No amount of seasoning can fully compensate for lackluster produce. The best flavors and colors come from ingredients at their peak, so judge your produce by smell, color, and texture before it hits the cutting board.
2. Simply adding more salt
If your dish is lacking flavor, more salt isn't always the answer. A well-salted meal isn't necessarily a well-seasoned one; though it might intensify flavors, it won't fix a dish that's missing balance. Instead, think about what's truly lacking. Get creative. Acid, spice, sweet, fat, or another main ingredient pairing? Does your dish need something bold, like smoked paprika or chili flakes? Would a splash of vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice brighten things up? Maybe a touch of sweetness — like a drizzle of maple syrup or a sprinkle of coconut sugar — would round out the flavors and complement the savory tones.
Building flavors is about contrast. In art, one of my favorite phrases is "tone and sharpen." The same idea applies to seasoning food. Add contrast to enhance depth, and strengthen the flavors that are already leading. Take a crispy carrot bacon recipe, for example — you start with the natural sweetness and crunch of a carrot, then layer in salt and smoke to transform it. Just adding salt wouldn't come close to achieving that balance. Other examples of contrast include a pinch of salt to make chocolate taste richer, or a splash of acid to cut through heavy, rich foods. If your dish feels one-dimensional, don't just reach for the salt shaker — try adding a new layer of flavor instead.
3. Not utilizing easy popular seasoning blends
We all love the idea of a robust spice collection with rows and rows of flavors to play with. But let's pop that daydream for a bit and ground ourselves in reality. Sometimes, all your kitchen needs are a few go-to seasoning blends. Pre-mixed spice blends aren't just convenient — they're expertly balanced to bring out bold, complex flavors with minimal effort.
Blends like Cajun, Sazon, and za'atar can instantly enhance a dish without requiring a long list of individual spices. A well-crafted blend can take roasted vegetables, tofu, or even popcorn from plain to flavor-packed in seconds. Plus, using pre-made blends is an easy way to explore global flavors without crowding your spice rack with fancy ingredients you only use once. That being said, not all spice blends are created equal. Look for ones with high-quality ingredients and minimal fillers — steer clear of blends using artificial flavors. Two solid picks? Try this ultimate store-bought seasoning blend for Five Guys-style Cajun fries and one of our favorite underrated spice blends at Trader Joe's.
And if you're feeling creative, try making your own. A mix of smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and a touch of cayenne can mimic a smoky all-purpose seasoning that works on everything from beans to potatoes. Bottom line: There's no shame in reaching for a pre-mixed blend.
4. Skipping out on acid accents
A well-salted dish without acidity can still taste flat. Salt enhances flavor, but acid makes it pop — it's even a simple way to fix overly salty food. Ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, tomatoes, and even coffee don't just brighten flavors — they balance bitterness and add dimension.
Think of acid as the ingredient that wakes up a dish. A salad without a bright vinaigrette can taste heavy or one-note. A splash of balsamic vinegar can deepen a tomato sauce, a squeeze of lemon can liven up roasted vegetables, and a drizzle of rice vinegar can give a grain bowl the perfect boost. Even baked goods benefit — coffee brings out the richness of chocolate, and buttermilk adds a signature tang to pancakes and biscuits.
One tip for adding acid is to balance it out with fat, as its creamy, oily characteristics can soften the flavors, leading to a beautifully rounded dish. Think avocado, olive oil, butter, and nuts. If a dish feels almost there but is still missing something, try adding acid before reaching for more salt. It might be the key to unlocking the perfect balance. Use our tips to squeeze every last drop of tangy juice out of your lemon.
5. Using expired or dried-out spices
If your spices have been sitting in your pantry for years, they've probably lost most of their flavor. Dried spices should still have a strong aroma — if they smell weak, they won't do much for your food. Old, stale spices are one of the biggest culprits of lackluster seasoning. Your jar of ground cinnamon from five years ago? That warm, sweet depth is likely gone – by now, it may actually just taste like tree bark. Cumin that no longer smells earthy and rich? Time to toss it. Whole spices like peppercorns and cumin seeds last longer than pre-ground versions, but even they eventually fade.
A good rule of thumb: If you have to really sniff to pick up the scent, it's past its prime. Store spices in a cool, dark place away from heat and moisture to extend their shelf life. And if you're unsure whether a spice is still good, rub a small amount between your fingers — fresh spices should release a noticeable burst of aroma. Carla Hall agrees that using your senses is the best trick to avoid using expired herbs and spices. Don't let stale spices dull your dishes. Check those jars, do a quick sniff test, and swap out anything that's lost its punch. I mean, if Bobby Flay says tossing old spices is a must, you know it's serious.
6. Relying too much on garlic powder
Garlic powder is convenient, but it doesn't replicate the complexity of fresh garlic. Overusing it can lead to one-dimensional, predictable flavors instead of depth. Don't get me wrong — garlic powder has its place. It's great for spice rubs, marinades, and recipes where you need a smooth, evenly distributed garlic flavor. But relying on it too much can make dishes taste flat, overly processed, or even a little stale. Fresh garlic, on the other hand, brings sharpness, sweetness, and an aromatic bite that garlic powder just can't match.
The best approach? Use both strategically. Fresh garlic is ideal for sautés, sauces, and dressings where you want that punchy, fragrant flavor. Garlic powder shines in dry rubs, seasoning blends, and dishes where fresh garlic might burn. And if a recipe calls for fresh but you only have powder, remember the ratio: ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder equals about one clove of fresh garlic.
Bottom line: Garlic powder is a solid shortcut, but fresh garlic is what gives dishes real depth. If you want layers of flavor, don't let that jar be your only source of garlicky goodness. But then again — it absolutely helps make the best garlic bread.
7. Using pre-ground black pepper
Pre-ground black pepper might be convenient, but it lacks the intensity and complexity of freshly cracked peppercorns. Freshly ground black pepper has a more vibrant, woodsy aroma and a deeper bite than pre-ground versions, which lose potency over time. The essential oils that give pepper its signature heat and depth evaporate, leaving behind a dull, dusty version of what should be a bold, spicy ingredient. If you want the boldest flavor, there's no doubt that freshly ground pepper will change your food.
The difference is noticeable in everything from salad dressings to pasta dishes. Freshly ground black pepper brings a bright, floral heat that pre-ground just can't replicate. It's why chefs reach for a pepper mill instead of a shaker — the flavor impact is immediate. But I will admit there is a humble case for using pre-ground. It is accessible, consistent in texture and flavor, and undeniably convenient. Those tiny takeout packets? Not all that bad. The real issue comes when you're using the same big tin or jar of pre-ground pepper for years at a time.
If you're still shaking out pepper from a tin you bought two years ago, it's time to upgrade. Invest in a good pepper mill, keep whole peppercorns on hand, and grind them fresh for every dish. It's one of the easiest ways to elevate your cooking with almost no extra effort.
8. Overlooking the role of temperature in seasoning
Hot and cold foods absorb seasonings differently, yet many home cooks season everything the same way. The result? Either underwhelming flavors or overpowering ones that don't quite land. A warm dish might need more salt and spice because heat naturally enhances and disperses flavors. This is why soups, sauces, and roasted dishes often require extra seasoning — flavors mellow and blend as they cook. On the flip side, cold foods, like salads, ceviche, or chilled pasta, benefit from brighter, sharper seasonings like citrus, vinegar, fresh herbs, and high-quality oils. Without them, cold dishes can taste dull and muted.
Ever notice how food straight from the fridge tastes blander than something freshly cooked and steaming? That's because cold temperatures dull your taste buds' ability to perceive salt and spice. This is why chefs often adjust seasoning before serving — adding a final sprinkle of salt or a drizzle of acid to wake up the flavors. Simply put, cold food needs way more seasoning than hot food.
Consider temperature, taste as you go, and adjust accordingly. A little extra salt in a warm dish or a splash of acid in a cold one can make all the difference. And whatever you do, don't eat your food piping hot — that dulls your ability to taste it even more.
9. Expecting home cooking to taste like a restaurant
Restaurant food tastes richer for a reason — it's often packed with fat, salt, and sugar, sometimes in amounts that wouldn't be healthy for everyday cooking. Professional kitchens aren't afraid to use generous amounts of butter, cream, and seasoning, layering flavors to make dishes more indulgent and memorable. But that doesn't mean home-cooked meals have to taste bland in comparison.
Instead of overcompensating with extra salt or butter, focus on building depth through seasoning. Use fresh herbs, high-quality spices, acid, and umami boosters like miso, soy sauce, or nutritional yeast to elevate your food without relying on excessive fat or sodium. Cooking methods also influence food. A good saute and sear will add more flavor to most ingredients compared to a boil or steam.
It's also about adjusting expectations — and allowing your palate to adapt. You'll start appreciating brighter, fresher, and more natural flavors instead of just craving intensity. Seriously, a sticky-sweet, caramelized sweet potato alongside steamed lemon garlic broccoli paired with stellar baked BBQ tofu can be just as thrilling as anything off a fast food menu. Be proud to cook at home — meals that taste like your grandma made them, with fresh veggies straight from the garden. No cans, no shortcuts.
10. Not seasoning in layers
Dumping in all your seasonings at once might seem efficient, but it often leaves food tasting flat and one-dimensional. Seasoning is a process, not a single step. To build depth in your dishes, season as you go — layer your seasoning at different stages of cooking. This approach allows flavors to develop, deepen, and fully integrate into your dish.
Marinating proteins and hearty vegetables like kale, squash, or mushrooms is another way to build flavor in layers. A well-seasoned marinade gives ingredients time to absorb spices, acids, and umami boosters before they even hit the heat. And when grilling or roasting, seasoning both before and after cooking can make a huge difference — a final sprinkle of salt or a squeeze of citrus wakes up flavors right before serving.
Think of it like painting: Layers create richness, complexity, and balance. The more thoughtfully you season throughout the process, the more dynamic and well-rounded your food will taste. By tasting at each stage, you can gauge how your final dish is coming together. And this applies to all kinds of recipes — you can even build a better sandwich by seasoning your layers.
11. Not using your nose while cooking
Your nose isn't just for sniffing out trouble — it's a secret weapon in the kitchen. We tend to rely on taste and sight while cooking, but smell is just as important for seasoning. Have you ever opened a spice jar and gotten nothing? That's your nose telling you it's time to toss that sad, lifeless seasoning. Give seasonings a sniff to save yourself from major flavor disappointment.
Smelling your spices, citrus zest, and cooking aromas helps you identify freshness, balance flavors, and fine-tune your seasoning. If your dish smells flat, trust your nose — it might need acid, fat, or an extra sprinkle of something bold. A dish that smells amazing is usually one that tastes amazing, too. Your sense of smell can also help prevent kitchen disasters. If something smells off, burnt, or just wrong, don't ignore it. That's your nose warning you before it's too late. Overcooked garlic? A pan getting too hot? A spice that's lost its punch? Your nose will tell you before your taste buds do.
12. Overcomplicating flavor instead of balancing it
More ingredients doesn't always mean more flavor. Sometimes, it just means chaos. Too many spices and seasonings can clash, cancel each other out, or turn your dish into a confusing mess. The best dishes aren't overloaded — they're balanced. A few high-quality ingredients paired with smart seasoning techniques almost always beats a kitchen-sink approach.
If you love Italian cooking, you already know this. Italians don't throw in 20 ingredients just because they can — they rely on the best ones and let them shine. Take a hint from this cuisine and go for simple, bold, and high-quality. Think about a perfect bowl of cacio e pepe — just pasta, cheese, pepper, and salt, but when seasoned properly, it's absolute magic. And sauteed spinach really only needs one add-in for a major flavor boost.
So before you go dumping every spice in your cabinet into tonight's dinner, pause. Simplify. Balance. Taste. Because too much is sometimes too much. And if all else fails? Just add a squeeze of lemon and call it a day.