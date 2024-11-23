Carla Hall's Trick To Avoid Using Expired Herbs And Spices

Chef, author, and delightful TV personality Carla Hall has been a mainstay of our culinary entertainment landscape since she burst onto the scene in 2008 as a contestant on "Top Chef: New York." Her enduring popularity is not only the result of her spirited energy and approachable, comforting recipes, though. Hall stands out because she doesn't hold back when sharing advice and insights to help at-home chefs cook with more confidence. She'll tell you in a heartbeat how to cook perfect grits every time or how to soak up fried food grease, and she just recently shared some other seriously helpful tips with Redbook. One stands out as immediately applicable to every home cook: how to easily avoid using expired herbs and spices.

Expired spices and seasonings are a nonstarter for one simple reason: They've lost all their flavor. So, before you add a dash of cumin or a sprinkling of cinnamon to a dish, follow these steps to ensure you're actually adding any seasoning when you're seasoning. First, the sniff test. When you take the lid off of the jar, can you smell heat, flavor, pepperiness, or an herbaceous aroma? If you're not sure or aren't confident in your olfactory sense, Hall recommends rubbing the spice between your fingers. If it releases a scent, it will certainly flavor your food. If the smell is barely there, it's time to toss it.

Hall also notes one caveat of expired spices: If the herbs still smell like they should, but the color has deviated from normal, they need to go. So, if your once-green oregano, basil, or sage has turned brown, it's time for the bin.