The Ultimate Store-Bought Seasoning Blend For Five Guys-Style Cajun Fries
If you're a Five Guys fan who can't resist adding a side of Cajun fries to your double cheeseburger, there's a store-bought seasoning blend that reputedly comes quite close. According to Reddit users and Amazon reviewers, Five Guys supposedly uses McCormick Culinary Cajun Seasoning for its signature boardwalk Cajun fries.
A blend of garlic, salt, onion, paprika, oregano, white pepper, red pepper, and other mystery spices, McCormick's Cajun Seasoning is close enough for jazz if you're seeking that Five Guys flavor. Instead of spending too much money on small containers of Cajun seasoning at a pricy fast food restaurant like Five Guys, drop into your local grocery store or order a huge 18-ounce container of McCormick Culinary Cajun Seasoning on Amazon.
What is Cajun seasoning?
While every brand of Cajun seasoning varies, there are a few commonalities. In addition to a healthy dose of salt, Cajun blends often contain paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, oregano, and cayenne. But there are worthy deviations among various brands and recipes. For example, Tony Chachere's also includes chili powder, while cult favorite Slap Ya Mama contains only SPG and red pepper.
If you want to replicate Five Guys' fries at home, note that a good recipe for boardwalk-style French fries involves soaking the cut potatoes in a mixture of vinegar and cold water before drying them and frying them twice. Or you could try parboiling the potatoes first to make legitimately crispy french fries at home. Of course, the real secret to Five Guys' popularity could be a high calorie count. Regardless of the method, liberally season them with McCormick's Culinary Cajun Seasoning or your own seasoning blend when they're piping hot.