The Ultimate Store-Bought Seasoning Blend For Five Guys-Style Cajun Fries

If you're a Five Guys fan who can't resist adding a side of Cajun fries to your double cheeseburger, there's a store-bought seasoning blend that reputedly comes quite close. According to Reddit users and Amazon reviewers, Five Guys supposedly uses McCormick Culinary Cajun Seasoning for its signature boardwalk Cajun fries.

A blend of garlic, salt, onion, paprika, oregano, white pepper, red pepper, and other mystery spices, McCormick's Cajun Seasoning is close enough for jazz if you're seeking that Five Guys flavor. Instead of spending too much money on small containers of Cajun seasoning at a pricy fast food restaurant like Five Guys, drop into your local grocery store or order a huge 18-ounce container of McCormick Culinary Cajun Seasoning on Amazon.