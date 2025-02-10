The Simple Way To Fix Overly Salty Food (Hint: It's Not A Potato)

Although salt is an essential and foundational seasoning that amplifies the flavors of your favorite recipes while bringing its own distinct taste to the dish, too much of a good thing can lead to unintended consequences. Whether it's foolproof whole roasted chicken, a hearty pot of stew, a tray of sweet treats, or even canned produce, excessively salty food is off-putting at best and inedible at worst. Luckily, there's an easy way to remedy a dish with too much salt that doesn't rely on integrating potato starch to temper its brackish flavor. Instead of chopping up potatoes, reach for an acidic food.

Because they have opposing flavors, an acidic food source balances too-salty dishes by providing a contrast to its intensity and altering the way your taste buds interpret the saltiness, reducing its dominance. The tangy and zippy taste of acidic food sources can cut through the severe taste of salt, brightening the overall flavor profile of your dish and making it feel less like a salt mine and more like the meal you know and love. Plus, you probably have more acidic ingredients in your pantry and fridge than you might realize. Depending on the recipe and ingredients used, tempering an overly salty dish with acid is as simple as introducing a dash of citrus juice, crushed tomatoes, Greek yogurt, or vinegar into the pot, pan, or plate.