The Simple Way To Fix Overly Salty Food (Hint: It's Not A Potato)
Although salt is an essential and foundational seasoning that amplifies the flavors of your favorite recipes while bringing its own distinct taste to the dish, too much of a good thing can lead to unintended consequences. Whether it's foolproof whole roasted chicken, a hearty pot of stew, a tray of sweet treats, or even canned produce, excessively salty food is off-putting at best and inedible at worst. Luckily, there's an easy way to remedy a dish with too much salt that doesn't rely on integrating potato starch to temper its brackish flavor. Instead of chopping up potatoes, reach for an acidic food.
Because they have opposing flavors, an acidic food source balances too-salty dishes by providing a contrast to its intensity and altering the way your taste buds interpret the saltiness, reducing its dominance. The tangy and zippy taste of acidic food sources can cut through the severe taste of salt, brightening the overall flavor profile of your dish and making it feel less like a salt mine and more like the meal you know and love. Plus, you probably have more acidic ingredients in your pantry and fridge than you might realize. Depending on the recipe and ingredients used, tempering an overly salty dish with acid is as simple as introducing a dash of citrus juice, crushed tomatoes, Greek yogurt, or vinegar into the pot, pan, or plate.
Tips for balancing salty dishes with acid
Balancing the flavor of a dish by introducing an acid source is as easy as adding salt. However, keeping a few simple tips in mind will help you preserve the integrity of your recipes. Cooking is a delicate dance, and it's essential to select the right type of acid. Tailor your selection to the specific recipe you're working on. Distilled white vinegar is one of the most neutral-tasting options, making it a tried and true acid source for just about any recipe, but flavored vinegar can work in the right dish. Use tomato products when you're working with savory dishes that pair well with the bright red fruit, like chili, pasta, and sandwiches. For dishes that benefit from a flirty touch of acidity, citrus juice is a solid choice, especially in salads, dressings, seafood dishes, and baked treats (just don't make any of the common mistakes people make while baking with lemons!). Use yogurt or sour cream when your meal needs a creamy garnish — think curries, tacos, and soups.
There is no hard rule on exactly how much acid should go into a too-salty dish. Introduce acid slowly and taste as you go to prevent overwhelming your meal with tangy flavors — you don't want to exchange one problem for another.