5 Tips And Tricks To Squeeze Out Every Last Drop Of Lemon Juice

Nothing beats freshly squeezed lemon juice. Whether you're making lemonade, flavoring seafood, or adding delicious tangy notes to a dessert, you'll never regret opting for fresh juice over the bottled alternative. However, some people steer clear of real lemons because they feel like no matter how hard they squeeze, they never get enough juice. If you don't feel confident in your juicing abilities, real lemons might feel like they aren't worth the cost or the effort.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are plenty of hacks to help you make the most out of those lemons in your fruit bowl. One option is to get a citrus squeezer or a lemon press, both of which are very affordable. If you feel like you don't juice lemons often enough to warrant getting a new gadget, there are several other tricks to get every last drop using only what you already have in your kitchen (all you need is a fork for one of them). With the help of these five hacks, you'll never need to buy bottled lemon juice again.