The Reason Bobby Flay Always Throws Away Old Spices
As celebrity chef Bobby Flay shared on his viral pantry tour with Misfits Market on Instagram, he is incredibly proud of his well-stocked pantry. "I love my pantry, it's a place that opens up lots of ideas when it comes to cooking," he shared. From gochujang and guajillo chile powder to anchovies and fiery Calabrian peppers, the pantry's bounty is his source of inspiration after a long day or a lengthy trip away. But there's one fatal pantry flaw that will prevent even famous chefs from putting a flavorful dinner on the table in a flash — musty, dusty spices that have aged past their prime.
As Flay told The Kitchen co-host Katie Lee Biegel on the "All on the Table" podcast, home cooks need to consistently clean out their pantries and spice racks. "People don't take care of their spices," he warned. "It's not that they go off, they just lose all their flavor." Unlike some refrigerator storage mistakes, expired spices are unlikely to cause harm. But bland spices simply aren't worth having.
How to properly stock, store, and test your spices
Although there are nuances to how different spices should be stored, a good rule of thumb is to keep your spices cool, dry, and in the dark. That means keeping your spices off your sunniest shelves and away from your stovetop. Pantries, cabinets, and drawers far away from a heat source are a perfect go-to.
Another tip is to buy whole rather than powdered spices. That means storing cinnamon sticks, whole coriander seeds, allspice berries, peppercorns, and cardamom pods, then grinding or grating each for every use. According to the USDA, whole spices at room temperature can last up to four years. Ground spices may only stay aromatic and flavorful half that time, so it's better to purchase ground spices in the smallest size available.
Expiration dates can be nebulous and, of course, don't account for how your particular spices were stored. So, if you're poised for a pantry clean-out, there's a quick test to check the freshness of your spices. Take the cap off and give the jar a whiff. Does it smell like it should? What doesn't smell flavorful won't flavor your food. Thus, if your spice jar hardly smells like anything at all, it's time to toss it. So follow in Bobby Flay's footsteps and stock your pantry in a way that inspires, but be sure to give each of your spices the sniff test before using.