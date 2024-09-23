The Reason Bobby Flay Always Throws Away Old Spices

Although there are nuances to how different spices should be stored, a good rule of thumb is to keep your spices cool, dry, and in the dark. That means keeping your spices off your sunniest shelves and away from your stovetop. Pantries, cabinets, and drawers far away from a heat source are a perfect go-to.

Another tip is to buy whole rather than powdered spices. That means storing cinnamon sticks, whole coriander seeds, allspice berries, peppercorns, and cardamom pods, then grinding or grating each for every use. According to the USDA, whole spices at room temperature can last up to four years. Ground spices may only stay aromatic and flavorful half that time, so it's better to purchase ground spices in the smallest size available.

Expiration dates can be nebulous and, of course, don't account for how your particular spices were stored. So, if you're poised for a pantry clean-out, there's a quick test to check the freshness of your spices. Take the cap off and give the jar a whiff. Does it smell like it should? What doesn't smell flavorful won't flavor your food. Thus, if your spice jar hardly smells like anything at all, it's time to toss it. So follow in Bobby Flay's footsteps and stock your pantry in a way that inspires, but be sure to give each of your spices the sniff test before using.

