When To Use Fresh Garlic Vs Powder

Ah, garlic. We've been cooking with this pungent member of the allium family practically since time immemorial, with evidence of people using garlic dating back millennia. As a result, there are plenty of myths about garlic that many believe to be true, and the allium has also ingrained itself into the culinary lexicon as one of the seasonings you absolutely must have on hand. And while the guide to cooking with garlic may have been narrowed down to a science by now, there are still questions about which kind of garlic you should use for which purpose. More specifically, when is it best to use fresh garlic cloves versus their powdered counterpart?

A good guideline you can use is to remember that garlic powder is going to be stronger than fresh garlic, and that fresh garlic will impart a subtler taste in comparison. So if you're seeking a garlic flavor that's more rounded and less bold, fresh garlic is probably the choice for you. However, if you want a punchier flavor and more control over precisely when you add your garlicky component, garlic powder is more useful in that regard, as it can be added at virtually any stage in cooking. Of course, the finer details paint a more nuanced picture, but as a rule of thumb, this can get you far with your garlic ingredients.