Build A Better Sandwich By Seasoning Your Layers

It starts with the bread. Always add some kind of condiment to your sandwich bread, which not only adds its own flavor but also helps other seasonings stick. Whether it's a thin layer of mayo or mustard, it should be followed by at least a little bit of salt and pepper. And from there, the process is pretty easy.

Every time you add a new ingredient, add some seasonings that work well with it. For example, sea salt is a necessary addition to avocado because it builds on its rich flavor, but garlic powder is a great addition here, too. A sandwich loaded with tomatoes will benefit from both salt and black pepper, which also adds a hint of heat. Avoid adding salt to deli meats, and opt for onion powder or some dried oregano instead.

Once you've mastered the seasonings, there are a few other ways to make sure your sandwich is the best version of itself. Separate wet ingredients from the bread with lettuce leaves, which act as a barrier to make sure the moisture doesn't soak the sandwich. And speaking of bread, always use fresh bread slices, which will give the sandwich the best texture (if your bread is a few days old, it's worth coating it in butter and toasting it, which will mask the slight staleness). Finally, refrigerate any sandwiches prepared ahead of time to ensure they remain safe to eat.