Turn Your Carrots Into The Crispiest Vegan Bacon

One of the most common questions vegans and vegetarians are asked is "Don't you miss bacon?" Cue the eye roll. Sure, some of us who have cut out meat may crave something salty and crispy at brunch, but bacon is not necessary for that. Nowadays, soy, seitan, or veggie bacon can be purchased from the store. Or, you can do like vegan queen and actress Tabitha Brown does and make crispy vegan bacon from carrots.

In a TikTok video, Brown demonstrates the first step: Slice a washed and dried carrot lengthwise with a peeler. This will result in long, thin strips. The next step is to gather up ingredients for the marinade — liquid smoke, maple syrup, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and onion powder. Mix everything together, then add in your carrot strips and let them soak for two minutes. Put the strips in the air fryer at 380 degrees for five minutes.

In a total of 10 minutes, you can have a crispy, veggie-forward bacon to snack on or serve alongside breakfast. Let's be clear: Although this recipe is delicious, carrots are not meat and have no fat, so you won't be getting the richness found in animal-based bacon. However if you are watching your calorie intake, there are some serious pros to using carrots. An entire large carrot only has around 29 calories, while the average serving of two slices of bacon has nearly three times that at an estimated 86 calories or more, depending on your source. Plus, one carrot provides an estimated 7% of your daily recommended intake of fiber.