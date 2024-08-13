Why Cold Food Needs Way More Seasoning Than Hot Food

A complex array of factors contribute to the way we perceive food. Sensory inputs like smell, appearance, and taste all impact the eating experience. Another factor that's also relevant — but often overlooked — is the food's temperature. Cold dishes necessitate more seasoning, all due to how our palate functions.

Temperature has a surprisingly strong effect on the way we perceive flavor. Researchers from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium demonstrated that as a foodstuff heats up, our tongue is much more capable of flavor perception. The effect is quite intense: Taking something from lukewarm to hot grows sensitivity by a magnitude in the hundreds. Then, once you hit an extra hot point, the effect tapers off, which is why it's a mistake to eat your food piping hot.

It's no surprise, then, that the practice of strongly flavoring cold dishes is a technique well established among chefs. When describing her favorite chilled soup, for example, Julia Child recommended over-salting to achieve a bold flavor. Keep up with that recommendation to ensure your flavors don't dull.

