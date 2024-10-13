Sauteed Spinach Only Needs One Add-In For A Major Flavor Boost

Much like Brussels sprouts or lima beans, some people grew up eating flavorless spinach, which made them skeptical of the vegetable. However, it takes very little time and effort to transform spinach into a tasty side dish. Rich in magnesium, vitamins C and A, iron, and potassium, there's plenty of incentive to incorporate this leafy green into your diet. And with the addition of just one simple ingredient, your sautéed spinach will go from basic and bland to flavorful and vibrant.

The next time you cook spinach on your stovetop, simply squeeze some fresh lemon juice over the greens once you've taken them off the heat. You don't need much; about 1 tablespoon of lemon juice per bag of spinach is enough to enhance the vegetable's flavor without making it overly tart. In addition to giving your greens a refreshing and citrusy flavor, the lemon juice will help neutralize spinach's slightly bitter taste. It can also help dissolve the oxalic acid found in spinach, which is responsible for the chalky residue that sometimes settles on your teeth after eating the vegetable. If you're making spinach and don't have lemons on hand, another form of acidity, like red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar, works in its place.