The Best Garlic Bread Uses Garlic Powder, But With An Extra Step

Have you ever made garlic bread and ended up with a disappointing shadow of a Michelin-starred version for dinner? Real garlic bread is crispy and saturated with flavor, garlic somehow baked into every pore. It's buttery and crunchy and the perfect side to a great Italian-inspired dinner, next to a steaming bowl of classic pasta e fagioli or a cheesy chicken parmesan spaghetti bake. Everyone knows you need garlic to make garlic bread, but the key to the best garlic bread is to use garlic powder that has been activated and woken up – rehydrated garlic powder.

Rehydrated garlic powder has a superpower; the flavor is more intense and more closely matches the power of fresh garlic. Rehydrated garlic powder also maintains stronger roasted notes that deepen the flavor profile of any garlic-forward dish. The best part about the secret to the best garlic bread is that it's easy. All you do is mix your garlic powder with water, combined in equal parts, to rehydrate your garlic powder and wake up a couple of compounds that are deactivated when garlic is dehydrated. When these compounds wake up, the flavor of your garlic powder intensifies.