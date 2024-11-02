This Little-Known Trader Joe's Spice Blend Is A Hard-To-Find Must-Have

When it comes to affordable, flavorful spice blends, Trader Joe's is an obvious star of the market. From its iconic Everything but the Bagel blend to the herbaceous Green Goddess seasoning, the mixes are a fantastic shortcut to adding more punch to your recipes. One extremely versatile, tasty mixture tends to fly under the radar, however: Trader Joe's Dukkah Nut and Spice Blend. A concoction of nuts, seeds, and spices, dukkah is a Middle Eastern cooking staple. Slightly different from its spice cousin za'atar, which contains herbs like thyme and oregano, sumac, and sesame seeds, classic dukkah tends to include hazelnuts, sesame seeds, and coriander, but recipes vary. Trader Joe's Dukkah is a mix of almonds, sesame seeds, fennel, coriander, anise, and salt. It has a warm, nutty flavor profile, but also a touch of sweetness from the licorice-like anise. Overall, it's a taste and texture spice bomb.

With a unique ability to be everything from a crunchy topper for bread and olive oil, to a savory rub for meats, this earthy blend is a must-have in your pantry — that is if you can find it. Unfortunately, while it has carried dukkah in the past, it seems it's not currently in stock at Trader Joe's stores, nor is it available to order on Amazon. Some fervent fans of Trader Joe's Dukkah are demanding the spice return to shelves. And, it seems the store has listened in the past, as it has previously been made available on and off. So, who knows, it may just be on a Trader Joe's shelf near you soon.