Spice Vs Seasoning: Is There Really A Difference?

For good food to exist, the spice must flow. Be it simple black pepper or something more complex like cumin, smoked paprika, and mustard seed, you'll have a very hard time serving up something nice without spice. Just a pinch will be able to turn a dish from bland to grand in a jiffy. And spices aren't just for food either. Cocktail enthusiasts know that a dash of spice can bring certain drinks like the classic Bloody Mary to new heights.

Advertisement

Read enough recipes, however, and you'll find another word often popping up alongside spice, which is "seasoning." Think about how individual ingredients like nutmeg and cloves are always referred to as spices, but then we have something like "Italian seasoning." While many use the two terms interchangeably, there are actually some pretty big differences between spices and seasoning. Spices are individual ingredients from specific parts of plants — think roots, bark, fruits, or seeds. Seasoning, on the other hand, is a blend of spices, herbs, or flavoring ingredients.

Now, it's unlikely that anyone's going to call you out if you refer to cinnamon as a seasoning. No matter what you call spices and seasoning, they still do the same job, which is making your food (or drink) taste or smell better. But if you have a habit of writing down your recipes or like to look into new cuisine, knowing which category an ingredient belongs to can indeed be very useful.

Advertisement