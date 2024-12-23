12 Onion Substitutes That Work Remarkably Well
Cooking with onions adds flavor, sweetness, complexity, and depth to dishes that span the globe. Although they're tear-inducing, these versatile, pungent bulbs are a kitchen staple. From satisfying soups and breads to sauces, dips, and countless entrees in all sorts of cuisines, slicing and dicing an onion or two is often the first step toward a tasty meal.
While this trusty orb from the amaryllis family is a key ingredient for myriad savory recipes, there are times when an alternative might be fun or necessary. Whether the pantry needs replenishing, you're working around dietary restrictions, or simply feel like mixing things up, there are many ways to swap out this allium for a different ingredient.
Luckily, there's no need to sacrifice flavor when you skip the onions; in fact, there are many delicious, creative substitutes that'll keep your recipes as tasty as ever. Grab your apron, as we've compiled a list of some of the best onion alternatives that will add flavor, texture, and depth without the tears.
1. Fennel
Crisp, fresh, and sweet, fennel is a robust perennial flowering plant in the carrot family. Its subtle licorice and anise flavors make it an excellent choice for crudités platters or a crunchy snack on the go. The fronds and bulbs are edible, and they're an excellent stand-in for onions in many recipes. Fantastic raw and on its own, fennel shines when sauteed, grilled, or pan-seared, easily brightening slaws, salads, and soups.
Fennel has a rich history in medicine and food dating back to the ancient Egyptians; it was placed in doorways to ward off evil spirits in the Middle Ages and used to help heal snake bites in ancient China. If you've not yet prepped this versatile veggie, you can simply begin by slicing the bulb in half lengthwise and then thinly slicing the stalks and leafy fronds. A perfect substitute, fennel is generally easy to find at most grocery stores, and it lends a vibrant, aromatic twist to many dishes where onions are usually involved.
2. Asafoetida
Also known as "hing," asafoetida is a robust spice derived from the dried sap of yet another plant in the carrot family. Commonly used in Indian and Ayurvedic cuisine, this fragrant, spicy, pungent ingredient is a great alternative to garlic and onions when you're looking for flavor, not texture. With its rich umami profile, asafoetida shines in curries, dals, and spice blends.
No newbie on the foodie scene, records show that ancient Romans mixed asafoetida with pine nuts as a special food seasoning. Similarly to onions, it's generally added to hot oil or butter as the base of many dishes, coaxing out the nuances and flavors, much like other key spices used in Indian cuisine.
A word to the wise: A little goes a long way as asafoetida is a potent, aromatic, savory spice. You'll find this visually unassuming beige powder packaged in small tins or jars in the spice departments of most international food markets or via online spice shops.
3. Celery
A member of the parsley family, this incredibly versatile crisper staple is one of the easiest and most ever-present vegetables you might already have on hand when in need of an onion substitute. With its vibrant green stalks and leaves, celery has long been a base for stews, sauces, stir-fries, and countless other dishes. Celery was used by the ancient Greeks and Romans as a flavorful seasoning, and favored by the ancient Chinese for its medicinal properties. It was also considered a symbol of victory and good luck in ancient Greece, often woven into garlands for athletic champions.
Its gentle flavor profile, fibrous texture, and satisfying crunchiness make celery a rockstar snack that's hydrating and filling. When combined with carrots and green bell pepper and substituted for onions in recipes, as suggested by Nigella Lawson, it yields a tasty base for many savory recipes. You can store celery wrapped tightly in aluminum foil in your crisper, or even in your freezer, if done properly, to keep it fresh, green, and snappy.
4. Chives
The daintiest member of the onion family, chives are a natural alternative when you don't have an onion on hand. Their subtle flavor profile, purple flowers, and bright green color make them a beautiful garnish or add-on to casseroles, baked potatoes, soups, and dips. Beyond being extremely easy to work with, chives are an inexpensive and easy way to add a nuanced oniony zing to most savory recipes.
Historically used for their medicinal properties, chives have been cultivated for over 4,000 years and were believed to ward off evil spirits and promote digestion. Today, they're also a favorite among cooks and gardeners for their ability to repel pests naturally. To prepare chives and protect their delicate flavor, simply lay them flat on a cutting board and finely slice them using a brisk gliding stroke. Use them fresh for the best flavor, as heat quickly diminishes their delicate fragrance and aroma.
5. Onion powder
Made from dehydrated, pulverized onions, onion powder is one of those spice rack regulars that deserves to be center stage. A convenient way to boost flavors in marinades, rubs, dressings, and soups, it delivers the same savory, satisfying flavors we seek out in fresh onions. It's safe to say this is one of if not the best options when you're looking for an onion alternative. Onion powder traces its roots back to ancient Egypt, where onions were treasured not just for their flavor but also for their symbolic meaning — representing eternity with their endless, concentric layers.
If stored properly, onion powder has an impressive shelf life of up to three years. Stashing a jar in your pantry could save you a trip to the grocery store on a chilly winter night when you're ready to whip up a warm, comforting meal. Perhaps one of the most useful pantry items you can keep on hand, it's also quite easy to make your own onion skin powder at home. Simply dehydrate thinly sliced onions, grind them into a fine powder, and enjoy a DIY burst of flavor that works in many savory dishes.
6. Scallions/Green Onions
Whether you refer to them as green onions or scallions, these easy-to-grow members of the onion family pack a subtle yet flavorful punch that's suitable for most recipes that call for onions. Adding them to your simmering potage, hearty sandwich, or plate of pasta is a surefire way to infuse a crisp, gently sweet zestiness without overwhelming your dish.
Both the white bulbs and green tops deliver fresh grassy notes but they have different purposes in cooking. For example, the grassy, bright green stalks are often featured as a garnish in many Asian and Asian-inspired dishes, such as scallion pancakes, fried rice, and poke bowls. The white bulb and portion that merges into the bright stalks are more commonly sliced up and sauteed in hot oil, releasing a flavor profile that's got less of a bite than white or yellow onions. New to the scallion? Try slicing some into a fresh salad dressing you can whip up at home with a few simple ingredients.
7. Leeks
Another onion alternative from the allium family, leeks bring a soft, sweet, and distinctive flavor to the table. Their long white and green stalks are perfect for roasting or grilling with a drizzle of olive oil, caramelizing alongside slow-cooked meats, or serving as the foundation for elegant dishes, such as this potato leek soup by Julia Child, or a flavorful mushroom leek quiche.
Leeks have a softer texture than onions and a milder flavor that won't overpower other ingredients, making them a subtle yet flavorful choice. They add a certain finesse as a gentle alternative to white and yellow onions, ideal for dishes where balance and nuance are key.
The allium was revered in ancient times as it was a favorite of Roman Emperor Nero, who believed it improved his singing voice. Have some leeks on hand? Try creamy sauces, braised vegetable melanges, or savory baked tarts for a touch of their signature elegance.
8. Ramps
Also known as wild leeks, ramps are a seasonal treat, often celebrated by foodies and professional chefs alike for their unique garlicky-oniony flavor and limited availability. These wild alliums are a flavorful onion alternative that appears only during the spring months in North America, making them a sought-after seasonal delicacy.
Ramps are easy to spot with their reddish stems, vibrant green leaves, and unmistakable aroma. Their flavor —a perfect mix of onion and garlic — makes them a fun and versatile ingredient to play around with in the kitchen. Toss them into pestos or salads, fold them into fluffy scrambled eggs, or sprinkle some on baked potatoes. However you use them, ramps can bring a touch of seasonal magic to many dishes.
Ramps were a staple food for Indigenous peoples and early Appalachian settlers, prized for their ability to provide a nutrient boost after long winters. Grill them alone or alongside springtime favorites like peas and skewered asparagus for vibrant seasonal flavors.
9. Shallots
Shallots and onions are interchangeable in most recipes, as these small, elegant, purple alliums bring a subtle, sweet flavor that's tinged with a bit of a garlicky taste. Wrapped in shiny brownish-red paper skins, you've likely walked past a bin of shallots near the white, red, and yellow onions in a grocery store at some point. If you have yet to explore them on your cooking journey, swapping shallots out for onions is an easy way to bring them into your kitchen and recipe rotation.
Often used in French cuisine, these teardrop-shaped beauties lend a mellow, smoky richness and add a bit of depth to sauces, vinaigrettes, and roasted meats or vegetables, without the sulfuric taste often associated with onions. When finely chopped, shallots dissolve quickly in a pan of hot oil or butter, and their delicate, nuanced flavors are sure to add character to your next pot of sauce, soup, or curry.
10. Garlic
A culinary cornerstone, garlic is revered for its savory, robust flavor profile that can transform even the simplest ingredients into something tasty. Another member of the allium family, garlic is easily recognized by its round bulbs covered in paper-thin white skin, filled with clusters of aromatic cloves. Garlic's taste ranges from sharp and spicy when raw to mellow and sweet when roasted, making it an extremely versatile ingredient.
As a substitute for onions, garlic offers a more concentrated, punchy flavor where onions might otherwise fade into the background. Whether you're slathering it on in a thick paste to prepare garlic bread or swapping it for onion as a soup or dip base, garlic is an easy-to-find ingredient that can last quite some time, especially when it's stored properly. No matter if it's sauteed, roasted, or minced fresh, garlic delivers a signature kick that's impossible to replicate, earning its place as a pantry essential.
11. Celeriac
If you're looking for a mild alternative to onions, then celeriac, also known as celery root, knob celery, and turnip-rooted celery, is another edible bulb worth checking out. This beige, dusty-looking root vegetable has an earthy, nutty taste coupled with a bit of celery's fresh herbaceous qualities.
Juxtaposed with hearty grilled meats or chopped in as a base for sauces, gratins, soups, and purees, celeriac adds character and body, making it a delicious alternative to onions. Turnip and kohlrabi fans might also enjoy celery root in a creamy soup, topped with a hefty dab of bubbly Gruyère, Swiss, or Comté cheese.
If you're making up a batch of broth or stock, celeriac is not only a great substitute, but it pairs extremely well with onions too. So the next time you're perusing the produce aisle, toss this versatile veggie into your cart and try it out — it just might become your new favorite gnarly fall and winter root.
12. Spring Onions
Similar to scallions, spring onions are their own thing. How can you tell them apart? They've got small red or white onion bulbs at their base, as they're harvested when still young, before the bulbs have time to fully develop. With their milder, sweeter flavor profile, spring onions are a delicate alternative to scallions (which can be quite sharp), and to regular or pearl onions.
Their inherent sweetness makes them ideal for braising or grilling for a delicate stand-alone side dish. Spring onions are a flavorful, elegant alternative to onions, sliced and sauteed in a saucepan anywhere onions are typically used. Much like other alliums, you can store spring onions in the crisper for up to five days, preferably wrapped in a dry paper towel to keep moisture out. Pick up a bunch of these sassy green stunners the next time you spot them at your local farmers' market — they just might become your new favorite onion substitute.