12 Onion Substitutes That Work Remarkably Well

Cooking with onions adds flavor, sweetness, complexity, and depth to dishes that span the globe. Although they're tear-inducing, these versatile, pungent bulbs are a kitchen staple. From satisfying soups and breads to sauces, dips, and countless entrees in all sorts of cuisines, slicing and dicing an onion or two is often the first step toward a tasty meal.

While this trusty orb from the amaryllis family is a key ingredient for myriad savory recipes, there are times when an alternative might be fun or necessary. Whether the pantry needs replenishing, you're working around dietary restrictions, or simply feel like mixing things up, there are many ways to swap out this allium for a different ingredient.

Luckily, there's no need to sacrifice flavor when you skip the onions; in fact, there are many delicious, creative substitutes that'll keep your recipes as tasty as ever. Grab your apron, as we've compiled a list of some of the best onion alternatives that will add flavor, texture, and depth without the tears.