You're Probably Slicing Your Chives Wrong

Chives are herbs with an onion-like scent and flavor. They're often confused with scallions because they both look like long green needle-like leaves. However, chives are much thinner and more delicate than scallions and have edible flowers. Their flavor is also milder than that of other leafy alliums, therefore, to avoid destroying that subtle taste with heat, this herb is often used in its raw state for garnishing various dishes like herbed potato salad. Besides avoiding heat damage, another critical concern when handling chives is how you cut them.

The right way is using the slicing technique or the back-slice method both of which ensure clean-cut lines. If you use a chopping motion to cut your chives where you press down on the bundle of herbs with the blade there's a high chance you'll damage their fragile structure. This can make the herbs bruise and not look uniform in size, which isn't appealing, especially since you're likely using them as a garnish.

Additionally, how you hold the chives while cutting is vital. While you'll want to keep the herb strands together so they don't roll around and annoy you during cutting, avoid gripping them too firmly and risking crushing those delicate thin leaves. So to slice your chives correctly you'll need to master knife movement, your hand grip on the herbs, and use the right tools.

