What's The Difference Between A Turnip And A Kohlrabi?

To an uneducated eye, the unique appearances of both the turnip and kohlrabi may lead one to believe they are the same vegetable, perhaps at different stages of growth. This is not an uncommon misconception, as they both fall under the cruciferous category, referred to as such because of their cross-like flowers. Their shared genus, Brassica, causes them to sport a very similar look with a bulbous shape, long stalk, and shades of purple, white, or green. However, though they're both root vegetables, they are extremely different in many ways.

At a closer look, a prospective shopper should easily be able to tell a turnip and a kohlrabi apart. While turnips are often white with a purple or red top, kohlrabi have more even coloring. Both kohlrabi and turnips have multiple stems jutting from their tops, but kohlrabi is distinctive because of how spread out its stems can be. Although they share many similarities in appearance, taste, and benefits, a deeper look at the two will alert any prospective chef to the unique qualities that make these vegetables so different.