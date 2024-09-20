For Superior Grilled Asparagus, Try Skewering Them
Anyone who has ever grilled asparagus knows how heartbreaking it is to pull that perfectly crisp, smoky-tasting veggie off the grill, only to have the slender stalks slide through the grates to get incinerated on hot coals. Next time grilled asparagus is on the menu, avoid this frustration by skewering them together and you'll be back to being a grill master in no time.
Skewering asparagus stalks can take a bit of practice to get right, and there are a couple of different methods to try (and if you're using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before use). After prepping your asparagus, set four or five spears together in a line. Taking care not to accidentally make a kabob out of your own finger, insert the skewer horizontally through each spear about 1 inch from the top, and repeat the process at the bottom to make it into a "raft." This method creates a cohesive cluster that is easier to flip without losing several spears to the grill. It also results in more even cooking. Having them grouped side by side means each asparagus stalk is receiving the same amount of heat.
You can't go wrong with a kabob
Another way to prevent sacrificing your asparagus to the grill gods by using skewers is to make a kabob. While this method is more time-consuming, you can get creative and use any type of protein or vegetables you want. Like the "raft" method, kabobs are easy to flip on the grill and ensure even cooking. Whether you're going for perfect grilled chicken, savory steak, or firm tofu, you'll need to cut your asparagus spears into pieces that are about 1 inch long. Assemble all your ingredients on the skewer, brush with your favorite marinade or sprinkle on the seasoning, and they're ready for the grill.
At this point, you might be asking, "Doesn't a grill basket solve the problem of asparagus falling through the grates? Why do I have to do all this tedious skewering?" In theory, of course, you can use a grill basket or some kind of wire rack. But if you don't have one and don't want to spend money on one, skewers get the job done. Additionally, grill baskets and wire racks can still have holes large enough for skinny or chopped veggies to slip through, which brings you back to your initial problem.
So, don't shy away from that bunch of asparagus you see at the farmers' market. Whether you decide to go with the raft method or the kabob method, skewering asparagus will leave you with a crispy, deliciously smoky vegetable that goes great with any meal.