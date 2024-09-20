For Superior Grilled Asparagus, Try Skewering Them

Another way to prevent sacrificing your asparagus to the grill gods by using skewers is to make a kabob. While this method is more time-consuming, you can get creative and use any type of protein or vegetables you want. Like the "raft" method, kabobs are easy to flip on the grill and ensure even cooking. Whether you're going for perfect grilled chicken, savory steak, or firm tofu, you'll need to cut your asparagus spears into pieces that are about 1 inch long. Assemble all your ingredients on the skewer, brush with your favorite marinade or sprinkle on the seasoning, and they're ready for the grill.

At this point, you might be asking, "Doesn't a grill basket solve the problem of asparagus falling through the grates? Why do I have to do all this tedious skewering?" In theory, of course, you can use a grill basket or some kind of wire rack. But if you don't have one and don't want to spend money on one, skewers get the job done. Additionally, grill baskets and wire racks can still have holes large enough for skinny or chopped veggies to slip through, which brings you back to your initial problem.

So, don't shy away from that bunch of asparagus you see at the farmers' market. Whether you decide to go with the raft method or the kabob method, skewering asparagus will leave you with a crispy, deliciously smoky vegetable that goes great with any meal.

