The Ultimate Guide To Fennel, From Fronds To Seeds

Fennel is a plant in the Apiaceae (or carrot) family, though you might not expect these two to be related. Parsley and parsnips are fennel's other relatives. Its leafy green tops is the part of the plant that most resembles a carrot, but fennel isn't a root vegetable. It grows on the ground, above the soil. Native to the Mediterranean, fennel is grown in temperate regions around the world, including the United States.

There are three principal varieties of the fennel plant. Florence fennel, also known as bulb fennel, features a larger pale green or white bulb at the base, which is consumed as a vegetable. Wild, or common fennel, is used for spice, tea, and pollen. It does not have an edible bulb. And sweet fennel is also used mostly as an herb and spice. Fennel is cultivated, but in certain places it is considered an invasive species and much of it also grows wild. You might even find it growing along the side of the road.

Fennel is most notable for its anise or licorice-like flavor. Even rubbing the leaves will pass some of that potent scent onto your fingertips. Its flavor pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes. Nearly every part of the plant can be consumed, from the seeds to the fronds, so let's break down the various components and how they are commonly cooked, used, and consumed today.

