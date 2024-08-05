Julia Child's 3-Ingredient Potato Soup Was One Of Her Favorites

Over the course of her career as a foundational cooking show host, Julia Child exhibited some of the finest dishes of her time. Renowned for bringing many of the culinary traditions of France to television audiences in the United States, Child has imbued everyday households with a litany of excellent dishes and top-shelf cooking tips to make every meal seem like a work of art. But for all the dishes that she showcased over the years, one of her favorites — vichyssoise, a cold potato soup — was actually one of the simplest.

Vichyssoise is a classic French dish which essentially boils down to a potato-leek soup that has been pureed and served cold. It's a dish that stands up perfectly well on its own, but it can also serve admirably as a base for you to throw in other vegetables and ingredients — and Child has a few great tips for additions that will bring your vichyssoise to the next level. There's just something about the potatoes and leeks that blend so perfectly together, making a soup that's both enjoyable and completely stress-free. And as if it couldn't get any better, Child's preferred recipe only uses a few select ingredients.