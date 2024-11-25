How To Properly Freeze Celery To Avoid Ice Crystals

Celery is always good to have on hand for Buffalo wings, soups, snacking, or salads; but if you don't use it fast enough, it can go bad quickly. Thankfully, celery can be easily kept fresh in your freezer for up to two months, while blanched celery can last over a year without losing flavor.

However, you can't just toss your celery stalks in the freezer and call it a day because this is the easiest way to ensure it gets freezer-burned and turns into a dried-out, unappetizing stick. Instead, fresh or blanched celery must be frozen quickly and placed in an airtight container to avoid the formation of ice crystals. The faster celery can freeze, the less chance there is for ice to form, while an air-tight container is essential for preventing freezer burn.

When freezing celery, you can freeze the stalks whole, though it's often much easier to cut them into sections or small slices, so they're easier to use when you need them. Moreover, blanching isn't technically necessary, but it will help the celery maintain its flavor and allow it to stay fresh longer.